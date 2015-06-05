Does that look more fun than your average electric vehicle, or what?

Previous Next 1/7

KTM Freeride E-XC Intro

Despite automotive brands continuously bigging up the benefits of battery-powered vehicles, the uptake of said machines has been relatively slow. Renault has experienced mild success with the Zoe, Nissan has its Leaf and Tesla manages to hog the headlines despite pouring money down the drain like it's bath water.

Electric motorcycles have suffered a similar fate to date but their lighter frames, lack of juice-sapping ancillaries and naturally shorter journey times make them a much more sensible proposition for electrification than a car.

However, few manufacturers have really committed to the electric bike, with early adopters having to shop across the Pond with the likes of Zero and Lightning if they wanted something more exciting than a battery-powered scooter.

That's all about to change, as motocross specialists KTM have just released a range of all-electric scrambler and supermoto models that provide the same sort of on and off-road thrills as their petrol-powered counterparts yet produce nothing in the way of harmful emissions and noise.

Our man Leon Poultney took KTM's Freeride E-XCfor a spin - he's the one on the right. Relax ladies (and some of the gentlemen); he's married.