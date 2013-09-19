Grand Theft Auto 5: top 10 in-game tech

By Nick Cowen
1/10
Badger Smartphone
With its rounded engine and intuitively simple interface, Franklin's choice of Smartphone, the Badger, is a dead-ringer for the Samsung Galaxy. We don't know if Badger refers to the device or the operating system - or whether that OS is open-source like Android - but we do know it's an efficient budget smartphone.
2/10
Facade Smartphone
Trevor's Facade smartphone is a little more angular than Franklin's and the layout should be familiar to anyone who has ever owned a Windows Phone. We're not saying it is a Windows Phone, mind. Because it's not. It's a Facade phone. Obviously...
3/10
iFruit Smartphone
One of the most prominent brands in GTA 5 is Fruit, a company that makes high-end smartphones like the iFruit - which, incidentally, is Michael's phone of choice. Like the Badger and Facade the the inspiration for this company can be found in the real world - Apple. However, now that iOS 7 just dropped, the interface on the iFruit looks very different to the one on the device that inspired it.
4/10
iFruit laptop
Fruit also make computers and laptops - such as the one used by Trevor's bounty hunter contact. We don't know what they're called though. Maybe the FruitBook?
5/10
Cars
The vhicles.of GTA have always had one foot in reality. Although Rockstar's open-world series has never used real-world branded automobiles, a 'Jugular' is awfully close in appearance to a Jaguar and a Comet looks very similar to a Porsche. The car pictured here, by the way, is NOT an Audi - it's a Yellow 9F.
6/10
cars and more cars
The Exsorbeo gaming console has been a fixture in the GTA universe since GTA: San Adreas. Back then it was advertised as a handheld console that was shaped like a phallus. Adverts for it have popped up (no pun intended) in entries in the series since then - in Liberty City Stories and IV. The Exsorbeo 720 is a home console in Grand Theft Auto 5, played by Michael's horrible son, Jimmy. The Phallus control interface seems to have gone, but the inferences of a generation (ahem) playing with themselves have not.
7/10
Exsorbeo 720
See those speakers behind Michael's head? They're made by Schmidt & Priss, the manufacturers of the finest sound systems you can purchase in the GTA universe. Possibly inspired by Bowers & Wilkins. Possibly not...
8/10
Schmidt & Priss
In GTA players are able to trade virtual stocks for in-game cash on the stock market. They can also influence the rise and fall of shares with their illicit activities, but that's another matter. entirely. Players can keep track of share prices on the in-game market, the Bawsaq, which sounds suspiciously like the US stock market, the Nasdaq. We're sure it's just a coincidence.
9/10
Bawsaq
GTA 5 also has its own social media platforms and one of the most prominent is LifeInvader. Here, citizens of Los Santos can post status updates, message one another, upload pictures and videos and keep in touch with loved ones just like on Fac... well, like any social media site.
10/10
LifeInvader
For those with less time or a shorter attention span, you have Bleeter. This a micro-blogging social media site where users can post - or 'bleet' - about activities and events in their lives. Seems a bit pointless really. We doubt it will catch on...