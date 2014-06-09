Best gap year tech to buy in 2014

Previous Next 1/10

Kobo Aura HD

When you're going away for a length of time, a book is perfect for passing the time. Obviously, carrying several big paperbacks would be madness. An eBook device is a better solution as it'll stow in your bag nicely.

The Kobo Aura HD weighs just 240g, and although it's marginally heavier than its nearest rival – the Kindle Paperwhite – its 6.8 inch screen is bigger and significantly higher quality at 265 dpi or 1440 x1080 pixels; almost equivalent to a Full HD TV. It also has a built-in light for reading at night, as well as WiFi, 4GB storage and support for all the popular eBook formats.

£130 | Kobo