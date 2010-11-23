Best games: 25 games to buy for Christmas

Top 25 titles to sooth your wintry blues

By

1/25
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

Darth Vader's rogue apprentice returns, tooled up with dual lightsabers and Jedi mindtricks aplenty.

Price: £40

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

2/25
Michael Jackson: The Experience

Michael Jackson: The Experience

Michael Jackson: The Experience

Master the star's famous moves in this in-no-way-creepy-or-ghoulish "homage" to the late, lamented moonwalker.

Price: £30,

Available Formats: Wii

3/25
Super Mario Bros Collection of all-star games

Super Mario Bros Collection of all-star games

Super Mario Bros Collection of all-star games

Celebrate 25 years of the Italian plumber with a set of gently maturing classics from his younger days.

Price: £TBC

Available Formats: Wii

4/25
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare

Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare

Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare

Red Dead returns to the Wild West with a dose of zombie goodness thanks to this additional downloadable content pack.

Price: £20

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360

5/25
Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor

Holding the middleground for multiplayer warfare with input from active and retired veterans of Afghanistan.

Price: £38

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Medal of Honor review

6/25
Gran Turismo 5 Signature Edition

Gran Turismo 5 Signature Edition

Gran Turismo 5 Signature Edition

This much-delayed racing sim will be here by Christmas. Tear up tracks against 15 other online gamers, in full-on 3D with 1,031 vehicles.

Price: £50,

Available Formats: PS3

Gran Turismo 5 review

7/25
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Limited Edition

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Limited Edition

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Limited Edition

Chase down rogue drivers in a Bugatti patrol vehicle or go rogue yourself...

Price: £40

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

8/25
Call of Duty: Black Ops Prestige Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Prestige Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops Prestige Edition

CoD is back with new missions and, in this edition, a remote controlled car to drive.

Price: £130

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Wii

Call of Duty: Black Ops review

9/25
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Codex Edition

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Codex Edition

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Codex Edition

Unite Rome, fight the Templar Order, save Italy. All in a days work right?

Price: £70

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360

10/25
Fallout New Vegas Collectors Edition

Fallout New Vegas Collectors Edition

Fallout New Vegas Collectors Edition

Bethesda's postapocalyptic saga moves from DC to Sin City. Expect even greater carnage.

Price: £70

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Fallout New Vegas review

11/25
FIFA 11

FIFA 11

FIFA 11

With players' increased individuality, 11-a-side online matches and the new "Be a Goalkeeper" mode the beautiful game just got a little more beautiful...

Price: £40

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PSP

FIFA 11 review

12/25
Dead Rising 2 Collectors Edition

Dead Rising 2 Collectors Edition

Dead Rising 2 Collectors Edition

A TV show where the aim is to kill more zombies than everyone else to bag cash - a bit like Big Brother, then.

Price: £60

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Dead Rising 2 review

13/25
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Tying in with the biggest movie release of the festive period, Potter returns to Hogwarts with a splash of Kinect magic.

Price: £40,

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PSP, DS

14/25
Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3

A huge movie tie-in where you can play as Woody, Buzz or Jessie. Two-player split screen mode lets you play with others in the same game.

Price: £28

Available Formats: DS

15/25
Halo: Reach

Halo: Reach

Halo: Reach

Bungie bids farewell to the iconic shooter with another intergalactic tale of planet-scale genocide, this time without Master Chief.

Price: £40,

Available Formats: Xbox 360

Halo: Reach review

16/25
Goldeneye 007 Classic Edition

Goldeneye 007 Classic Edition

Goldeneye 007 Classic Edition

Get on the N64 nostalgia tip as Dan Craig trades places with Pierce Brosnan for a remake of this all-time classic multiplayer shooter.

Price: £60

Available Formats: Wii

17/25
Splatterhouse

Splatterhouse

Splatterhouse

Another retro reboot with lashings of gore and vicious beat downs. Well, what do you expect from a game called Splatterhouse?

Price: £40

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360

18/25
Sonic Colours

Sonic Colours

Sonic Colours

The spikey blue speed freak takes the action all the way into an intergalactic theme park. It's 2D/3D platform action at its finest.

Price: £40

Available Formats: Wii, DS

19/25
F1 2010

F1 2010

F1 2010

The season might be over but the F1 fun continues as you battle it out on the fiercest racing scene and try strip the newly crowned Sebastian Vettel of his title

Price: £50

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

20/25
Football Manager 2011

Football Manager 2011

Football Manager 2011

The premier management sim is back for another season, whittling away every spare minute of your winter break.

Price: £30

Available Formats: PC, Mac, PSP

21/25
Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock

Swing your axe with Gene Simmons and other members of the rock legend fraternity. Kiss make-up tips not included.

Price: £40

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360

22/25
Motion Sports

Motion Sports

Motion Sports

Try your hand at boxing, skiing, American football and a host of other physical activities all in the comfort of your toasty warm living room.

Price: £40

Available Formats: Xbox 360

23/25
Heavy Rain: Move Edition

Heavy Rain: Move Edition

Heavy Rain: Move Edition

The dark whodunnit thriller now boasts new playable scenes and supports Sony's ace motion controller.

Price: £25

Available Formats: PS3

24/25
Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition - Move Compatible

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition - Move Compatible

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition - Move Compatible

Co-op zombie-slaying now comes with extra story bits and, more importantly, full Move compatibility.

Price: £17

Available Formats: PS3

25/25
Fable III

Fable III

Fable III

Peter Molyneux tests your moral compass in the latest all-engrossing RPG instalment. Rule your land as a tyrant or a more enlightened kind of king.

Price: £40

Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Fable III review

