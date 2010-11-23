Best games: 25 games to buy for Christmas

By Michael Sawh
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2
Darth Vader's rogue apprentice returns, tooled up with dual lightsabers and Jedi mindtricks aplenty.
Price: £40
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC
Michael Jackson: The Experience
Master the star's famous moves in this in-no-way-creepy-or-ghoulish "homage" to the late, lamented moonwalker.
Price: £30,
Available Formats: Wii
Super Mario Bros Collection of all-star games
Celebrate 25 years of the Italian plumber with a set of gently maturing classics from his younger days.
Price: £TBC
Available Formats: Wii
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare
Red Dead returns to the Wild West with a dose of zombie goodness thanks to this additional downloadable content pack.
Price: £20
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360
Medal of Honor
Holding the middleground for multiplayer warfare with input from active and retired veterans of Afghanistan.
Price: £38
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC
Gran Turismo 5 Signature Edition
This much-delayed racing sim will be here by Christmas. Tear up tracks against 15 other online gamers, in full-on 3D with 1,031 vehicles.
Price: £50,
Available Formats: PS3
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Limited Edition
Chase down rogue drivers in a Bugatti patrol vehicle or go rogue yourself...
Price: £40
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC
Call of Duty: Black Ops Prestige Edition
CoD is back with new missions and, in this edition, a remote controlled car to drive.
Price: £130
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, Wii
Assassin's Creed Brotherhood Codex Edition
Unite Rome, fight the Templar Order, save Italy. All in a days work right?
Price: £70
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360
Fallout New Vegas Collectors Edition
Bethesda's postapocalyptic saga moves from DC to Sin City. Expect even greater carnage.
Price: £70
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC
FIFA 11
With players' increased individuality, 11-a-side online matches and the new "Be a Goalkeeper" mode the beautiful game just got a little more beautiful...
Price: £40
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PSP
Dead Rising 2 Collectors Edition
A TV show where the aim is to kill more zombies than everyone else to bag cash - a bit like Big Brother, then.
Price: £60
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
Tying in with the biggest movie release of the festive period, Potter returns to Hogwarts with a splash of Kinect magic.
Price: £40,
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PSP, DS
Toy Story 3
A huge movie tie-in where you can play as Woody, Buzz or Jessie. Two-player split screen mode lets you play with others in the same game.
Price: £28
Available Formats: DS
Halo: Reach
Bungie bids farewell to the iconic shooter with another intergalactic tale of planet-scale genocide, this time without Master Chief.
Price: £40,
Available Formats: Xbox 360
Goldeneye 007 Classic Edition
Get on the N64 nostalgia tip as Dan Craig trades places with Pierce Brosnan for a remake of this all-time classic multiplayer shooter.
Price: £60
Available Formats: Wii
Splatterhouse
Another retro reboot with lashings of gore and vicious beat downs. Well, what do you expect from a game called Splatterhouse?
Price: £40
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360
Sonic Colours
The spikey blue speed freak takes the action all the way into an intergalactic theme park. It's 2D/3D platform action at its finest.
Price: £40
Available Formats: Wii, DS
F1 2010
The season might be over but the F1 fun continues as you battle it out on the fiercest racing scene and try strip the newly crowned Sebastian Vettel of his title
Price: £50
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC
Football Manager 2011
The premier management sim is back for another season, whittling away every spare minute of your winter break.
Price: £30
Available Formats: PC, Mac, PSP
Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock
Swing your axe with Gene Simmons and other members of the rock legend fraternity. Kiss make-up tips not included.
Price: £40
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360
Motion Sports
Try your hand at boxing, skiing, American football and a host of other physical activities all in the comfort of your toasty warm living room.
Price: £40
Available Formats: Xbox 360
Heavy Rain: Move Edition
The dark whodunnit thriller now boasts new playable scenes and supports Sony's ace motion controller.
Price: £25
Available Formats: PS3
Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition - Move Compatible
Co-op zombie-slaying now comes with extra story bits and, more importantly, full Move compatibility.
Price: £17
Available Formats: PS3
Fable III
Peter Molyneux tests your moral compass in the latest all-engrossing RPG instalment. Rule your land as a tyrant or a more enlightened kind of king.
Price: £40
Available Formats: PS3, Xbox 360, PC