Great, now it looks like robot Muppets are coming to take over the world

Quick Summary Disney has revealed the motion-capture process behind its upcoming Muppets takeover of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, complete with performers acting out scenes in mocap suits. The behind-the-scenes footage is a fascinating glimpse at how modern animation tech is helping bring Kermit and friends to life in the real world.

Disney has shared a behind-the-scenes look at how it's bringing the Muppets to one of its most popular theme park rides, and the footage is trippy.

The clip shows performers wearing motion-capture suits while acting out scenes for a new Muppets-themed version of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World. So far, so normal. Then you notice one of them is riding around on a mobility scooter pretending to be Kermit the Frog.

The motion-capture process is being used to capture movements and performances that will later be transformed into digital Muppet characters.

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Watching real humans act out the roles is already entertaining enough, but seeing iconic characters recreated through modern animation technology feels like something straight out of sci-fi comedy.

It's also a reminder of how sophisticated motion-capture technology has become. The same techniques used in blockbuster movies and video games are now helping bring theme park attractions to life. This lets Disney create more expressive characters and immersive experiences than traditional animatronics alone have been able to offer.

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There is something wonderfully strange about seeing beloved felt-covered characters created using the same technology behind some of the world's most advanced digital effects.

The footage also highlights how quickly the line between physical attractions and digital entertainment is blurring. Theme parks are starting to borrow techniques from gaming, film and virtual production to create experiences that weren't possible a decade ago.

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Today's motion-capture performers in funny suits could be helping create tomorrow's most convincing digital characters.

If you spot a motion-captured Kermit rolling silently towards you on a scooter, maybe seeing this first won't leave you quite so horrified.