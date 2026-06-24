Better than Lego Star Wars, this rare Lego Star Trek Enterprise deal has beamed down for all bargain brick hunters
The Lego Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise gets a sizeable discount for Prime Day – the best I've seen yet
in Deals
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Lego Star Wars sets have proved extremely popular each major sales period. The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series, in particular.
It makes sense, these sets often run in the £100s, so any discount tends to be massive and welcomed. There's one other set from a rival sci-fi franchise that I've had my eye on though. It was only released at the end of last year, so deals have been hard to come by... until now.