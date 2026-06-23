The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon deal roars back for Prime Day with an out of this world discount – it's cheaper than ever!
There's almost £200 off the Lego Millennium Falcon Collector Series set, with a 26% price slash
in Deals
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There's almost £200 off the Lego Millennium Falcon Collector Series set, with a 26% price slash