The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon deal roars back for Prime Day with an out of this world discount – it's cheaper than ever!

There's almost £200 off the Lego Millennium Falcon Collector Series set, with a 26% price slash

Rik Henderson's avatar
By
published
in Deals
Lego Millennium Falcon on AI generated space background
(Image credit: Lego (background added using generative AI))