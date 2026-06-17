Porsche Taycan now comes with a simulated gearbox and paddle shifters – and it goes further too

For its 2026 facelift, the Porsche Taycan is gaining a simulated gear shift system for the first time.

Controlled with paddles behind the steering wheel, the system gives Porsche’s EV the feeling of shifting gears in a regular car.

Called E-Shift, the system also comes with a newer version of Porsche’s Electric Sport Sound, which the company says is “more emotive” than on previous models of Taycan.

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When switched into E-Shift mode, a virtual rev counter appears on the driver display. A pull of the paddles is accommodated by “noticeable shift jerks,” Porsche says, and there are eight virtual gears to work through while accelerating and braking.

Although we haven’t driven it yet, the system sounds similar to that of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, where the single-gear electric drivetrain is controlled in a way that resembles a conventional car with gears. In the Taycan’s case, there are eight gears and a circa-7,500 rpm rev limiter.

Porsche explains: “The gear changes are simulated realistically: noticeable gear-shift jerks, gear-specific drag torque – comparable to the engine-braking behaviour of a combustion-engined car – and a virtual rev limiter ensures authentic feedback.”

(Image credit: Porsche)

The E-Shift system is available as an option on all variants and body styles of 2026 Taycan, with each variant – GTS, Turbo, etc. – producing its own distinct soundtrack. That sound changes when the E-Shift system is engaged, and is emitted both inside and outside the car.

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To get the new virtual gearshift system on your new Taycan, you’ll need to tick a box for the ‘E-Shift including GT-sports steering wheel with paddles’. Basically, the new steering wheel with paddles is an optional extra, and with that installed you gain access to the E-Shift system. It’s then activated via an additional mode switch on the steering wheel, so you decide when you want your Taycan to behave like a regular EV, and when you want to be more engaged via the simulated gear shifts.

For the 2026 facelift, Porsche has slightly increased range, too. The maximum WLTP range is now up to 434 miles, an increase of 12 miles thanks to the optional new summer tyre, which has less rolling resistance.

(Image credit: Porsche)

There’s also an upgraded infotainment system with the new Porsche Digital Interaction suite, featuring widgets that provide quick access to commonly used functions, such as navigation, media, and phone.

Lastly, Porsche is now offering the Manthey Kits for Taycan directly from the factory. These bring a series of race car-inspired upgrades to the EV, including extensive aerodynamic, chassis and powertrain optimisations, which Porsche claims contribute to “significantly” increasing the performance of the flagship Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package.

With every box ticked, the new car has set a Nurburgring lap time of 6:55.533. The Manthey Kits are available in left-hand-drive only and by special order through Porsche Centres.

(Image credit: Porsche)