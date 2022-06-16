Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet review: simple and stylish

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Wearing a helmet is just good sense, whether you're riding an electric bike, and electric scooter, skateboard or just about anything with wheels. No matter how careful you are, you can't account for other people – or potholes.

According to its website, Thousand was named for its aim "to save a 1000 lives by making helmets people actually want to wear." It has certainly created a very good-looking product that had me wearing it for every journey.

Cycle helmets look fine when you're on a bike but they always seemed at odds on a scooter. I was never a helmet wearer by choice but when I started testing more (and faster) electric bikes and scooters, I searched for one that would change my ways. The Heritage helmet had me converted though and its combination of looks and features ensures that it comes with me on every journey.

If you want to know more about T3's product reviews, take a read of our how we test page.

(Image credit: Future)

Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet review: price and availability

The Thousand Heritage helmet is available for $99 / $83 / AU$145 both from the Thousand website and a wide range of cycle and scooter retailers across the globe. While the Thousand website offers free delivery within the contiguous 48 states of the US, it does also ship to the UK and EU for a small fee. While the website doesn't ship to Australia, there are a number of stores that sell it locally.

(Image credit: Future)

Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet review: design and build

The Heritage helmet has a retro vibe to it, like a 50s or 60s motorcycle helmet you'd expect to see paired with a shiny new Vespa scooter. It has a smooth, rounded shape, with a small lip for the visor and vents at the rear and on top. Unlike the large holes you get in many modern cycle helmets, the vents are barely noticeable at first glance.

In the name of fashion, the Heritage comes in a wide choice of colors – 14 to be exact. The majority of these are a solid shade with a matte finish, but there are also some glossy, almost metallic finishes and a white version with a red, white and blue speedway stripe down the center. I went for the Coastal Blue, but the Stealth Black option is also appealing for those that want something a bit more subtle.

The chin straps are made of vegan leather, in a tan color, and are fastened with a magnetic buckle, making it easy to lock and unlock. While it does come in three sizes, there's also a tightening strap with a rotating dial at the back to ensure a snug fit.

One unique feature of the Thousand helmets – including the Heritage – is a pop lock behind the logo. This pops out from its magnetic seal to allow you to put a lock through the helmet and lock it with your bike or scooter. It's a handy feature that saves you from having to carry it around.

Safety-wise, the Heritage is certified for CPSC and ASTM standards and Thousand does offer free accident replacement if you are in a crash and damage it.

(Image credit: Future)

Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet review: in use

The size guide on the website helps you choose the right size helmet for you, with measurements in inches, cm and hat sizes. The medium was a perfect fit for me and with a small adjustment of the dial, it was secure on my head, even without the straps.

The straps are a little trickier to adjust due to the stiffness of the material but once you have the right position you won't need to change it. The magnetic lock is also very easy to connect and remove, even with one hand.

Despite not having huge vents, the helmet is pretty light, weighing in at 392g or 14oz. I almost forgot I was wearing it at times and sometimes ended up wearing it into the house before I realized.

The only thing about choosing a light-colored matte finish is that it can show up marks easily. It does come in a handy drawstring bag, and if you want to keep it looking nice, you'll want to use it. If you are planning to leave it locked to your bike or scooter on the street, a darker color is advisable.

(Image credit: Future)

Thousand Heritage Bike and Skate Helmet review: verdict

If you're cycling or scooting, especially on the road, it makes sense to wear a helmet. And if you want a helmet that looks modern and stylish, the Thousand Heritage is a great choice.

This simple and stylish solution comes in a color to suit most riders and at $99 / £89 they're pretty affordable too. The pop socket is a nice addition here and is a practical solution to securing the helmet, even if you might be better keeping it in a bag to stay pristine.

As a helmet for casual bike riders or electric scooter riders, I would recommend this helmet heavily to keep you safe and looking good.

(Image credit: Future)