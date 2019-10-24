Walmart kicks off Black Friday early with these Apple iPad deals

If you're in the market for a brand new Apple iPad with a hefty amount of storage or cellular capability, we've got some amazing discounts for you. Retail giant Walmart has begun some of its best Black Friday deals early by slashing the price of the 6th-gen Apple iPad. Walmart says that that this early sale is to help customers make the most of this year’s shortened holiday season (there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year). The sale will apparently run all season long.

The first of these Walmart Black Friday deals sees the hugely-popular 128GB version of the tablet available at Walmart for $329. That's a healthy $100 discount on the usual price of $429.

Available in black and silver finish, the 128GB model contains the most amount of storage on offer with the 9.7-inch tablet, so fill it full of photos, movies, music and books to your heart's content.

The 32GB model doesn't quite pack the same storage punch, but it does have an important advantage over the 128GB: cellular 4G connectivity, allowing you to browse the net wherever you are. This model is available from Walmart for $349, an even bigger $110 discount from its RRP of $459.

Check out both cheap iPad deals below:

iPad (2018) 32GB cellular connectivity | was $459 | now $349 at Walmart

The healthiest discount is reserved for the gold-coloured cellular model. The tablet, which supports the first-generation Apple Pencil – something previously only reserved for the pricier iPad Pro range, rarely sees this type of price cut. The 9.7" screen is big and bright, while an 8MP iSight camera ensures cracking photo capabilities.View Deal

iPad (2018) 128GB WiFi only | was $429 | now $329 at Walmart

In addition to the impressive storage capability, the 128GB has all the advantages of the 6th-gen iPad: an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture ensuring decent processing power belying its slender size, more advanced cameras and TouchID secure. View Deal

If you'd prefer to check out even more options for different models, or if you need something with even more power for work and creative editing then we've got you covered for the latest iPad Pro prices, too.

