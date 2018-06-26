This ingenious suitcase turns into a portable wardrobe to make travelling easier

If you're staying in a hotel for a short space of time, maybe you're on a business trip or layover, there's no point in unpacking your suitcase and filling the wardrobe and drawers, is there?

But, getting your belonging out of a packed suitcase can be troublesome, and putting them back in is even worse.

That's where the Lifepack Carry-on Closet comes in, with an intelligent design which allows it to quickly unfold into a portable wardrobe for your clothing.

The Carry-on Closet allows you to keep everything in one place, staying organised, and making it faster to find your things with less frustration.

When you unzip the case, the collapsible compartment unfolds and hooks onto extended handle, providing easy access to everything you have in there.

The front of the suitcase acts as a kickstand, keeping it stable for the duration of your stay.

It also makes packing at the end of a trip easier.

Check it out in action below:

As well as the patented integrated shelving system, it's also a pretty good case, made of a durable polycarbonate shell in jet black with a gunmetal grey aluminium frame.

It includes a TSA approved lock, high-quality wheels, and trolley handle with a soft grip.

This luggage is cabin-approved for carry-on with all airlines both international and domestic.

Of course, if you'd prefer to travel without the shelving system, it can be removed from the suitcase.

The Carry-on Closet is available from the Lifepack website priced at $250 (around £250), it's currently out of stock, with more expected to arrive in August.