The best-sounding cheap wireless earbuds are now officially even cheaper

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ headphones are award winning, sound fantastic, and now have a permanent price drop

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds
(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)
Carrie Marshall

By Last updated

I could sum up this article in a single sentence: the T3 Award-winning Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds have just dropped in price and you should absolutely buy a pair – but I should probably explain why too. 

Cambridge Audio is famed for its fantastic hi-fi kit, and following our full Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review we rated them as the best affordable option in our best wireless earbuds guide, and the best cheap headphones overall. I completely agree: in fact, the Melomania 1+ are so good I bought a pair with my own money and wore them absolutely everywhere to listen to absolutely everything. I even used them for mixing my own music. And now they’re even cheaper so they’re an even better buy: just £99.95/$99.95. And this is a permanent price drop, not a temporary deal.

Don't look. Just listen

With hindsight I should probably have bought the black ones rather than the stone-coloured ones, which have a bit of an 'NHS hearing aid' tone to their rather underwhelming looks. But other than that and the fact that the left and right buds look identical, that’s all I can criticise about the Melomania 1+. They're rock solid, they lasted for ages – 9 hours solo with another 36 hours from the charging case – and while there’s no active noise cancellation they fit so snugly I never felt I needed it.

Most importantly, they sound spectacular. I laughed out loud when the bass came in on an old favourite; I’d only ever heard it sound that good once before, in a listening room of audiophile kit where a single speaker cost more than my car. When my best friend put in her own pair of Cambridge Audios and hit play, I got an instant, all-caps text message of absolute joy.

Joy is my very favourite thing about tech and my very favourite thing about music, and I loved my Melomanias because they delivered it in spades. And if you’re wondering why I’m using the past tense if Cambridge Audio earbuds are so great, you’re right: I don’t have them any more. I was so impressed by the Melomania 1+ that I now listen on their big brothers, the Melomania Touch.

TOPICS
Headphones
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.