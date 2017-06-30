T3 Agenda: Get serious about photos with the Canon EOS 200D. New Philips USB docking display. And more!

In the final T3 Agenda of the week, we upgrade from a smartphone camera to an entry-level DSLR with the Canon EOS 200D, Philips' new USB docking display solution and more...

Start taking your photography seriously with the powerful yet accessible EOS 200D DSLR from Canon

Yesterday we covered Canon's upgraded take on its classic EOS 6D with the Mark II, and now the Japanese firm has unveiled its latest brand new model - the EOS 200D. This entry-level camera is the perfect gizmo if you're looking to leave that smartphone camera behind and start taking the kind of photos that'll make your Instagram followers weep with envy.

The world’s lightest Canon DSLR with a vari-angle screen, EOS 200D features Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus ensuring the camera quickly and accurately focuses for sharp shot, while the newest APS-C sensor improves low-light performance for great snaps in the evening or early in the morning.

The EOS 200D also boasts a DIGIC 7 processor, a sleek viewfinder and a vari-angle screen with touchscreen capabilities so you capture the perfect image. Oh, and there's a selfie mode too - with skin smoothing and background blurring for all you Instagram addicts.

The EOS 200D will be available in July 2017 with a price tag of £579.99 (body only). The EOS 200D can also be purchased with an EF 18-55mm kit, priced at only £679.99.

Power all your peripherals through a single cable with the new Philips USB docking display

Philips and MMD have once again teamed up, and the result is a new 24-inch display that could solve that age old problem of too many wires cascading out the back of your display.

Especially suitable for ultra-book type devices with limited connectivity, flex work places, and dynamic users, the Philips 241B7QUPEB transmits video, audio, and connects to the Internet or Intranet – all through a single SuperSpeed USB cable. The Full HD display connects all your accessories through a USB hub with three USB 3.0 ports, including a full-sized keyboard, mouse, external HDD, camera and USB drive can be connected to the display’s USB hub.

The Philips 241B7QUPEB B-line display, with a price tag of £239 is available now from most PC specialist stockists.

Ecco revives its classic Cross X design just in time for autumn 2017

Shoemaker Ecco is bringing back one of its oldest moccasin designs with the sneaker-esque Cross X. The shoe is being rebooted just in time for its Autumn 2017 collection - along with a sleek new backpack - and it combines smart good looks with some of Ecco's latest footwear innovations.

The direct-injected PU/TPU outsole is light and flexible, allowing for a full range of movement, while the combination of pebbled nubuck and aged camel full-grain leathers offers a textured sense of style. Plus, there's a removable leather-covered inlay sole, complete with an in-built ECCO Comfort Fibre System, improving the air circulation and creates better inner climate (and less smellier shoes).

The Ecco Cross X moccasin type sneaker comes in two variations, with respective price tags of £130 and £140. There's also the Ecco Kassan Easypack, which will be available in black (which doesn't have price just yet).