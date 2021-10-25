Seiko's new watch straps take inspiration from the landscapes of the British Isles

You can now personalise your favourite watch with the new Seiko 5 strap collection themed around ‘Shades of Britain’. The collection includes four designs, each inspired by quintessentially British hues and shades.

All designs are exclusive to the UK and are produced in limited editions, so if you really like a colourway then buy it before it sells out.

The four colourways include:

Go Faster Green

This design takes inspiration from the rich history of British motor-sporting. Luxury, elegance, speed and classic British style are all represented in the colours that include the famous green associated with racing.

Pleasant Pastures

This design takes inspiration from the landscapes of the British Isles – from the blues of the English coast to the greens of the Welsh valleys

Scattered Waves

Taking inspiration from the four seas surrounding the British Isles, the shades of blue evoke a sense of adventure linked with the rich culture of outdoor pursuits.

Industrious Craftsmanship

This design takes inspiration from British manufacturing expertise, from world-renowned tailoring to technical aircraft development. The luxurious tones evoke the sense of craftsmanship that has always been a part of British heritage.

The NATO straps are strong, durable and comfortable, although Seiko has pointed out that the straps are designed as fashion accessories and not for diving or extreme conditions.

We have been sent a selection of the straps, and love mixing and matching them to update our Seiko 5 Sports watch.

These nylon straps are available in either 20mm or 22mm sizes, and are available now from Seko for £65.

