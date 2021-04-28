Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live stream – watch the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 launch now

Today is a big day for tech enthusiasts as it is when the latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is taking place. This event follows on from the South Korean firm's Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked and Galaxy A-series "Awesome Unpacked" events earlier in the year, and promises to deliver "the most powerful Galaxy". Two new products have been announced: the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 notebooks.

Today's (April 28) Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place at 10am ET, which is 7am PT and 3pm. BST. The show's live stream is now live and can be watched right here in the video below to find out all about the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 launch live stream video

You can also watch the show live on Samsung's official website, and on its official YouTube channel.

Ahead of the event what "the most powerful Galaxy" was unknown, with Samsung merely confirming in a recently released teaser trailer that "the most powerful Galaxy is coming", and showing a person opening a glowing box.

The rumor with most traction ahead of the event was that would announce a brand new Galaxy Book laptop, which would be its most powerful ever. And that's exactly what happened, twice. We saw two laptops unveiled: the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. They pack 11th generation Intel processors and 5G connectivity and are super-thin. "As thin as a smartphone," Samsung says.

The new 15.6" Galaxy Book Pro will be priced at £699 (about $1,000 / AU$1,250). The 13.3" Galaxy Book Pro 360 is even thinner and lighter – just 11.2mm and 868g – and starts at £1,099 (about $1,500, AU$2,000). That makes it a serious MacBook Air competitor. There's are also 15.6-inch models of both the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360.