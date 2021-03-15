Samsung Galaxy has exclusive free gifts for music fans

Samsung has unveiled Samsung Music Galaxy Thursday, which is the latest addition to its bustling music calendar and a great gift for music fans across the globe.

Music lovers and the like will get access to exclusive content launching each Thursday. Boasting a range of musical treats to be enjoyed, fans will get free access to previously unseen interviews with artists, backstage footage, and the opportunity to see intimate performances.

Samsung Music Galaxy Thursday plans to launch the ‘be there first’ initiative, helping fans to discover and share the freshest new artists, explore genres and discover sounds from around the world.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Created in partnership with Universal Music’s UMG For Brands division, Music Galaxy Thursday aims to combine content from a varied roster of emerging artists, plus encourage those musicians to share Q&As, live performances, and other exclusive material through the #SamsungMGT hashtag.

Music Galaxy Thursday kicked off last week with a special one-year anniversary edition of The Yungblud show on YouTube, including a performance by emerging singer-songwriter, Renforshort.

The Music Galaxy Thursday initiative aims to group together content from a variety of new and emerging artists. It will see those artists and Samsung itself sharing things such as live performances, Q&As, digital stickers and more on the #SamsungMGT hashtag.

It's a great free gift for music fans across the globe, especially with the ongoing lockdown situation. You can lock into Music Galaxy Thursday each week and upcoming acts include the Italian artist, Madame, and Spanish indie-pop sensation, Natalia Lacunza.