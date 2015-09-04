Razer’s new Diamondback is the world’s most accurate gaming mouse

Razer has announced a pair of gaming mice over at IFA, one of which is a refresh of the famous Diamondback, and the other is a reboot of the firm's mobile gaming mouse.

The first Diamondback mouse emerged over a decade ago now, and this new version for 2015 boasts improved ergonomics and what Razer claims is the world's most precise sensor for pinpoint mousing.

The Diamondback is slim-line and designed to suit a variety of hand sizes and grips, with an ambidextrous design allowing for left or right-handed use, with side buttons placed so either a lefty or righty can still easily reach them.

As for the aforementioned sensor, that's a 16,000 DPI affair and is coupled with software that allows a gamer to adjust the mouse by increments of 1 DPI at a time for the maximum in customisability in terms of tracking accuracy. On-the-fly sensitivity adjustment is also possible.

The Razer Synapse software offers an array of macros and shortcuts, which can be saved to the cloud so you can use them no matter what machine you're on. The Diamondback also has customisable Chroma lighting with a choice of 16.8 million colours.

The other mouse Razer is showing off is another revamp, this time of the Orochi which is designed with mobile gamers in mind.

Again, this features Chroma lighting and customisation via the Razer Synapse software, and it also benefits from a redesigned shell which uses metal on top along with rubberised side grips.

Of course there's a new laser sensor, in this case offering 8,200 DPI which the company claims is the highest figure ever achieved with a mobile gaming mouse. The Orochi is capable of movement speeds of up to 210 inches per second with 50 G acceleration.

It can be used in wired or wireless mode, with a polling rate of 1000Hz in the former, and 125Hz in the latter. In wireless mode it uses Bluetooth Low Energy tech meaning it has double the battery life of the previous Orochi, lasting for over 60 hours of continuous gaming on a single charge, Razer claims (though that longevity may vary depending on your exact usage, of course).

The Razer Diamondback has been priced up at €99.99 (around £73), with the Orochi weighing in at €84.99 (around £62). Both mice will be out in October.

