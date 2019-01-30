Rapha's 2019 collection focuses on comfort in and out of the saddle

Rapha has just revealed its new product launches for 2019, with a focus on comfort and practicality, even going as far as to claim that its new cycling shoe is "the world’s most comfortable road shoe".

With a spacious toe box, snug heel and unique foot-hugging lacing system, Rapha promises that its new shoes, which are the result of "years of R&D", will take you from cafe to col. The Explore Shoe is light and stiff with a sole which incorporates a grippy natural rubber tread with high-performance carbon. That carbon sole is protected, too, in case you're planning a dirt detour.

The shoes are priced at £180 for the Classic and £220 for the Explore.

Rapha's Souplesse bib shorts make riding stops less of a faff

Continuing on the theme of comfort, Rapha has revamped its selection of women's bib shorts. Each of the three new bibs incorporates a new collection-specific chamois pad as well as a bunch of design changes which includes a self-centering magnetic clasp for easy toilet stops on Rapha's new Souplesse Race Bibs.

Another design change is the pocket arrangement on the Cargo Bib Shorts. Yes, pockets on bib shorts are now a thing. "They might have been labelled ridiculous but they’re quickly becoming ubiquitous. Pockets on bib shorts are here to stay," says Rapha. "Wherever you’re riding, the Core Cargo Bib Shorts allow you to take more of the essentials you need on a ride so you’re ready for the moments that make the adventure worthwhile." The new range includes Core Cargo Bib Shorts for men and Core Cargo (non bib) shorts for women.

Rapha's new 2019 collection is available to buy in store and at rapha.cc.