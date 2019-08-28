Philips Hue deal: Black Friday comes early with this triple-pack price crash

As the summer draws to a close what better way to add some cosy ambience to your home than with a few smart bulbs?

If you've already got your home set up with a Philips Hue lighting system, then congratulations because we think that Philips makes the best smart bulbs there are so you have made a very wise purchase. We like Hue because of their functionality and because it's easy to add more Hue items (bulbs and remote switches, for example) to the network at a later date.

The slight hurdle to adding more bulbs is that while the starter kits drop in price from time to time, additional bulbs hold their prices more stubbornly.

We expected the next big price drop for Hue bulbs to come in the Black Friday sales at the end of November but there's good news, because right now at Amazon prices for the B22 (bayonet), E27 (screw-in) and E14 (smaller screw-in) White and Colour Ambience bulb triple packs have dropped to a brilliantly low price.

The White and Colour Ambience are the best bulbs as they offer 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light and over 16 million colours so there really is a shade or colour for every mood.

This new price of just £69.99 really is Black Friday-good bringing the price of each bulb down to just over £23 – that's a bargain. This deal first went live over the August bank holiday weekend and I have no idea how long it's going to last – so you might want to hurry if you want to get these cheap Hue bulbs before they inevitably go back up in price.

3 x Philips Hue bulbs E27 | Was: £104.06 | Now: £69.99 | Save: £34.07

A triple pack of E27 screw-in bulbs for under £70 is a massive steal and I can't see them being much cheaper than this even if you wait for Black Friday as the lowest price this triple pack has EVER been is £67.49 for a couple of days in November 2018.View Deal

3 x Philips Hue bulbs B22 | Was: £117.01 | Now: £69.99 | Save: £47.02

The same White and Colour Ambience bulbs as above but with the B22 bayonet fitting – that peculiar British bulb fitting that is a bit of a fiddle to fit and leaves you wondering if you did fit it properly the second you step down from the chair you were standing on to reach the overhead light socket.View Deal

3 x Philips Hue bulbs E14 | Was: £113.11 | Now: £69.99 | Save: £43.12

E14 bulbs are the smaller screw-in bulbs that you tend to get in bedside and table lamps. That's the only difference here. Otherwise you get the same 16 million colours on offer at the same super-low price. And as with the other triple-pack deals, we have no idea when this deal expires.View Deal

Not the Hue bulbs or packs you're after? Check out our best Philips Hue deals roundup for more.