Peloton's new Lanebreak experience is the Beat Saber of cardio workouts

Peloton is trying its best to entice riders to jump back on the saddle of their Peloton Bike+ exercise bikes with its latest innovation called Lanebreak that provides a gamified gaming experience for Peloton Members. Riders are challenged to select a level and then sustain resistance and cadence according to animated interactive cues on the tablet to get the highest score possible. Ready to get competitive?

Lanebreak has a similar aesthetics to the ever so popular Beat Saber, a VR game that gets people to fling their arms around like a madman to slash imaginary cubes. Thankfully, no need to look like a fool when playing Lanebreak: here, players control a virtual wheel and gain points for various levels and bursts of output that support each lane change while riding a Peloton bike.

Along the virtual track, riders control their cadence with their leg speed and “switch lanes” by turning the resistance knob left or right. Members can choose from a number of different levels based on musical genre and workout types (similar to Peloton's indoor cycling class from HIIT to low impact), and each level will have difficulties ranging from beginner to expert.

Peloton Lanebreak: Price and availability

Peloton Lanebreak will roll out in the US, CA, UK, DE and AU today (17 Feb 2022) and is free for subscribers of the Peloton App.

Peloton Lanebreak is available via the Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+. The Bike+ provides an enhanced Peloton Lanebreak experience by taking advantage of its digital resistance adjustment and tablet performance. There are 20+ Lanebreak levels available at launch with new levels being released regularly, according to Peloton.

(Image credit: Peloton)

What is Peloton Lanebreak?

As Peloton explains, Lanebreak is a gaming-inspired, rhythm-based workout rooted in something core to Peloton’s DNA: music.

Members can choose levels based on genre or artist and each level is designed to follow the flow of the music and goal of the workout. Riders are challenged to match and sustain their resistance or cadence and switch lanes according to the cues on the tablet to get the highest score possible. Warner Music Group collaborated with Peloton as the exclusive music launch partner.

Peloton Lanebreak is launched with two David Guetta levels and offer an exclusive Davie Bowie level with remixes found only on Peloton. Peloton teamed up with three acclaimed artists: electronic musician and DJ, Honey Dijon; GRAMMY-winning songwriter and rock star, St. Vincent; and GRAMMY-nominated electronic artist and producer, TOKiMONSTA, to release remixes of three iconic David Bowie songs. Two additional levels with the David Bowie catalogue will also be featured.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Peloton Lanebreak: How to ride

In the workout, Peloton Members control a virtual wheel on a track with multiple lanes that are controlled via the resistance knob and their own leg speed. Along the track there are various objects called Moments that are placed strategically in each lane based on the workout goals and the intensity of the song, creating a need for a cadence or resistance change.

Riders are challenged to get the highest score, and the workout includes mechanics to redeem points and challenge other Members on the leaderboard. To track individual progress, players are challenged to get a full three stars during each level which corresponds with successfully completing most of the level’s Moments.

Similar to the Peloton Leaderboard, riders can see how their score stacks up against their friends and the wider community.