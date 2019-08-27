New Google Home will have built-in wall mount and THIS Amazon Echo feature

Google is planning a sizeable upgrade to its Google Home Mini smart speaker, which will be rebranded as the Google Nest Mini following the merging of the Google Home and Google-owned Nest smart home brand earlier this year at Google IO.

According to sources speaking to 9To5Google, the new Nest Mini will have one of the most requested features from the rival Amazon Echo Dot – a 3.5mm headphone port. This enable users to connect the AI assistant-powered gadget to an existing sound system without using Bluetooth, bringing smart functionality to older kit.

Amazon capitalised on this option when it launched the Alexa Input, which doesn't even include a small in-built speaker like the Google Home Mini, or Echo Dot. It has a smaller price tag because it only works when connected to an existing system.

Another new feature coming to the Google Home Mini follow-up is a built-in wall mount, so you're no longer confined to keeping the smart speaker on your desk, shelf, or table. So, you'll be able to attach the Nest Mini to the wall in your kitchen, or the hallway of your flat – if that's the most convenient. The latter could be especially useful if your home is brimming with smart home tech that you need to switch on, or off with your voice as you come and go – but don't have a table in the hallway.

Elsewhere, sources with knowledge of Google's upcoming hardware plans suggest it will have upgraded sound, including deeper bass and a louder maximum volume.

New colours will also be added, so you'll no longer be limited to the current Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and aqua line-up. Provided that Google sticks with its typical launch schedule, we're likely to see the new Nest Mini (née Home Mini) at its October hardware event alongside the Google Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL.