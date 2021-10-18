New Garmin sat navs will help you become a better driver

Garmin has announced the DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 series – a fresh lineup of portable car GPS sat navs designed to bring a new level of simplicity and information to drivers.

The Garmin DriveSmart series arrives on the scene with crisp 6, 7 or 8-inch high-definition displays, and, if you opt for the largest option you have the option of mounting in either landscape or portrait mode.

They're some of the most advanced sat navs on the market, taking the fight to the TomTom Go Premium and TomTom Go Discover.

The versatile sat navs could be perfect for family weekend adventures thanks to detailed maps of Europe, while making the weekday commute a breeze with noteworthy features like environmental zone routing, hands-free calling, and built-in Garmin voice assist to ask the device for directions.

One of the most interesting features is the new environmental zone routing feature. After setting up the car’s environmental profile, drivers will receive warnings and guidance about environmental zones on their route.

During hectic commutes or inspired road trips, the Garmin DriveSmart series features driver alerts to help encourage a safer driving experience and situational awareness. Drivers can receive warnings for upcoming speed changes, sharp curves along the route and other potential hazards to stay up-to-date on all upcoming road conditions.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The new Garmin DriveSmart series comes loaded with road trip-ready functions to help you discover the best destinations along your route – you can find Tripadvisor traveller ratings for restaurants, hotels and attractions along the way, and millions of popular points of interest from Foursquare.

The Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76, and 86 sat navs also feature:

Access to real-time traffic, live traffic cameras, weather and fuel prices when the sat-nav is paired with a driver’s compatible smartphone using the Garmin Drive app

Alexa built-in enables asking for music, listening to audiobooks, hearing the latest news and more (on Alexa-version only, available in English and German languages)

Built-in Wi-Fi allows for easy map and software updates without the need for a computer

A USB-C vehicle power cable equipped with two USB ports (on Alexa versions only) to charge the compatible Garmin sat-nav and a second device

The new Garmin DriveSmart 66, 76 and 86 series are available now and have suggested retail prices ranging from £189.99 to £319.99.

