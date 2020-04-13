MASSIVE iPhone 12 leak reveals specs from all four smartphones

The iPhone 12 has a tough year ahead. With delays due to the ongoing global health crisis reportedly pushing the phone’s launch back from September to quarter 4 of this year, it will have to compete with some of the best Android phones we’ve ever seen.

However, it sounds like Apple is bringing the heat as it’s lining up a huge four new phones, according to a trusted leaker.

FrontPageTech’s Jon Prosser, who has a history of leaking Android and iPhone information in the past, posted a new image to his Twitter account showing four separate handsets: an iPhone 12 with a 5.4” screen, one with a 6.1” screen, an iPhone 12 Pro of the same size and an iPhone 12 Pro Max, at 6.7”.

Check out the leaked tweet below:

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2April 6, 2020

As you can see, Prosser also divulges a few of the phones’ key specs. The bog-standard iPhone 12s, which appear to be identically named and come in two sizes, share the same features. The phones will come with an aluminium casing, an A15 5G chipset, two cameras and a small notch.

The iPhone 12 Pro improves on this, swapping out aluminium for stainless steel and packing three cameras and a Lidar sensor, a flash-based scannerless digital camera sensor that measures depth just like a 3D time-of-flight sensor would. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly have the same specs housed inside a much larger phone.

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

We have heard the iPhone 12 would come with four devices before from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which Prosser references in the Tweet. This adds an air of legitimacy to this early leak, but this is the first time we’ve seen specs for any devices yet.

It’s a shame the iPhones will not yet have the truly bezel-less screen and underscreen camera previously rumoured, opting instead for the now-classic notch. Given the complexity of the sensors included in the notch in order to create Apple’s FaceID tech, it makes sense to leave the technology until it’s ready.

Prosser mentions we’ll start seeing more accurate CAD renders of the phone appearing soon, which we can’t wait for. For now, stay tuned for all the iPhone 12 news as it happens.

