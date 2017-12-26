All the James Bond films ranked for the perfect festive viewing

Previous Next 1/25

Introduction

Chances are you'll come across a Bond film or seven during your channel-hopping this Christmas holiday, and we're here to tell you whether you should settle down with the family for the duration or keep on channel surfing until you find something else.

Over 24 films the franchise has varied significantly in terms of quality, so we felt it was time to provide an overview of which ones are worth your time and which ones aren't - though we haven't included Never Say Never Again , which was produced independently after a row over filming rights, and isn't usually considered part of the canon.

And right at the start we should say ranking Bond films is a pretty impossible task - everyone has their own favourites and personal tastes. But it's still an interesting tour through the history of Bond, cinema and Britishness, so here's our verdict.

Image: Columbia Pictures/Eon Productions/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/United Artists