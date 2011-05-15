iPhone 5 pictures show larger screen and new camera

Larger screen to land of upcoming iPhone 5

With the much mooted Apple iPhone 5 expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks new images of the eagerly awaited device have leaked showing a handset with a wider screen than previous models.

Apple iPhone 5 video

Source: Apple iPhone 5 video | T3 Tech Videos

Whilst many rumours have suggested that the next-generation Apple handset will not touch down until September, it is believed Apple will follow its ridged annual product cycles and launch the revamped handset at its Worldwide Developers Conference at the start of June.

The new pictures of the claimed Apple blower show a device with a screen far larger than any previously seen on an iPhone device with the oversized panel removing the handset's bezel and running right up to the edge of the body.

The proclaimed leak follows on from previous rumours that have suggested the next addition to the phenomenally popular iPhone range will come sporting a 4-inch display and metal body.

Whilst these images should be taken with a hefty pinch of salt, especially given the fact that the screen shows five rows of applications plus the bottom quick-access panel, one more than the iPhone has ever held, the increased number of iPhone 5 leaks and rumours in recent weeks hints towards a ever nearing June arrival.

