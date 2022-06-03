iPadOS 16 could let an iPad replace my MacBook

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This year at Apple's WWDC, all eyes could be on the iPad version of iOS16 as it looks to deviate even more from the original phone OS to something that behaves much more like MacOS.

The latest iPad Pro models included the same Apple M1 chips as just in the MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Air models but were largely held back by the OS. When paired with a Magic Keyboard the tablet looks like many of the hybrid laptops and has an impressive Mini-LED display too.

While iPads – and tablets generally – can be used for a wide range of tasks, having them fill in for a laptop is a huge advantage. They are smaller, lighter and often cheaper (though not so much with the iPad Pro). So why not allow them to work a bit more like a MacBook?

I've written before about the idea for a more tablet-friendly version of MacOS that could run on an iPad but it looks like Apple may instead move the current iPadOS into a more hybrid operating system itself.

Paired with a Magic Keyboard, the iPad Pro is every bit a MacBook (Image credit: Future)

According to Bloomberg (opens in new tab), there are 'significant changes' coming to iPadOS including a new multitasking interface and the ability to resize app windows rather than just have them fill the screen.

Allowing the iPad to essentially have two windows showing on the screen at the same time would be a game-changer for many users. I'd also like to see something closer to the Mac's Launchpad for app listing and some form of emulator to allow native Mac programs on the tablet (though this is unlikely to happen from Apple).

There's some talk that these Pro features could be limited to just the top-end iPad Pro models rather than across the range, but I hope that they bring these to the iPad Air and the regular iPad too. While on the top models this will make the tablets an alternative to a MacBook, the more entry-level models could offer a real alternative to a Chromebook. I'm also really looking forward to seeing how it would stand up to the Microsoft Surface Pro models.