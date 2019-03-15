Huawei P30 Pro has a hidden trick, and we've never heard anything like it

The Huawei P30 Pro is scheduled to be officially unveiled at an event in Paris on March 26, 2019, one year after the P20 and P20 Pro announcement. Ahead of the launch date, German website WinFuture claims to have specifications for the new handset, which it has published online.

According to the leak, Huawei plans to employ a clever new trick to achieve the all-screen design on the P30 Pro and P30 (non-Pro) models, which have a much smaller notch than their predecessors. To achieve this, WinFuture says the OLED panel itself will vibrate to produce sound – replacing the need for a speaker grill at the top of the screen.

If that sounds familiar at all, it's likely because LG used a similar system with its LG G8 ThinQ phone. However, this leveraged the OLED display as a diaphragm, vibrating the entire surface to produce sound at greater volume than merely using the speaker grill fitted to the LG G8 ThinQ. The approach employed by Huawei with the forthcoming P30 series seems very different since it replaces the grill entirely.

WinFuture goes on to say that the P30 Pro will feature a 6.47-inch 1080 x 2340 OLED screen, which is a touch bigger than the screen on the Mate 20 Pro, and that the front-facing camera will sit within a central teardrop-shaped notch. Like the Mate 20 Pro, the fingerprint reader also now sits under the screen.

WinFuture has also confirmed that the P30 Pro will pack four rear cameras. That's on a par with the upcoming Galaxy S10 5G, and one more than you get on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. That increase should help to back up Huawei's recent claims about the quality of the shots you'll be able to take with the P30 Pro. The P30 (non Pro) model will apparently stick with three cameras, up from two in last year's Huawei P20.

In terms of camera specs, we're apparently looking at a main 40MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.6 and a second 20MP f/2.2 lens. No further camera details are reported.

If these leaks are accurate then the P30 Pro looks to be shaping up to be a worthy upgrade on the P20 Pro, and a handset that can go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. We'll find out for sure in Paris in less than two weeks.

Lead image credit: Mobile Fun