BMW expands integrated dashboard partners

Audible, Glympse, Rapsody, and TuneIn Radio latest apps approved to work with BMW connected apps interface

BMW has announced a raft of new apps that will work with its own in-car infotainment system.



The apps that have just gained approval to work with the car maker's integrated controls include Audible, Glympse, Rapsody, and TuneIn Radio.



"We regularly identify apps that our owners rely on as part of their everyday life, and adapt them for an in-vehicle experience they'll find safe, useful and engaging," said Phil Johnston, product manager for the BMW Group Apps Platform.



BMW Connected Apps is an optional extra in BMWs and Mini Coopers. According to the car maker, it was introduced to let owners interact their their smartphone safely.



"Integrating access to digital spoken-word content from Audible was the next logical way to expand audio entertainment for drivers," said Johnston. "The ability to use the Glympse app from the existing vehicle controls enables drivers to share their whereabouts and ETA in a much safer way."



BMW's existing partnerships are already music heavy, but these latest partnerships are designed to increase user choice. "By partnering with Rhapsody," said Johnston, "we are delivering music to our owners in user-friendly formats they prefer."



According to BMW, the newly approved apps will need to be updated through the App Store before they will work with its Conneceted Apps interface.