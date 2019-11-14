Black Friday running watch deal: get the Suunto 9 multisport smartwatch with extreme battery life for £179 less

Wow! We all love a good running watch deal here at T3 and this Suunto 9 deal really is something. As part of Wiggle already raging Black Friday sale, this ultra-marathon runners' favourite has received a reduction that almost halved the price of the watch. If you are into long distance running, you must get this watch, now.

• Buy the Suunto 9 GPS Multisport Watch on Wiggle for £269.99, was £449, you save £179.01 – 39% off

Our best Black Friday deals page is already live and filled with discounts from all major retailers like Amazon, John Lewis, Wiggle and more.

Suunto 9 GPS Multisport Watch | Sale price £269.99 | Was £449 | Save £179.01 (39%) on Wiggle

Choose from 80 different sport modes and enjoy an up to 120 hours of battery life with GPS using the Suunto 9. This monster of a multi-sport smartwatch measures heart rate on the wrist as well as being water rated to 100 metres, making it the ultimate gadget in any serious triathletes' toolbox. Don't miss out on this offer!View Deal

Why should you buy the Suunto 9 GPS Multisport Watch

The Suunto 9 is most famous for its battery capabilities and probably the only watch that can effectively not only survive, but also track a long distance running, cycling or triathlon race. It has three predefined battery modes: Performance, Endurance, and Ultra and these modes provide from 25 to 120 hours of recording time with GPS tracking on.

As well as that, it has a very good display that is also touch sensitive, which kind of makes sense with a screen this big. The Suunto 9's user interface is intuitive and easy to use, so even if you used a different brand before, it won't take long until you can master the controls of your new Suunto 9.

• Buy Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Watch HRM Bundle on Wiggle for £199.99, was £349.99, you save £150 – 42%

You will most likely be able to find a sport you like doing among the 80 different sport profiles the Suunto 9 has to offer straight out of the box and you will also appreciate the water tight construction as well.

The Suunto 9 tracks heart rate on the wrist and of course measures all essential metrics, too, like steps takes, calories burned and so forth. It also has a built-in GPS so no need to carry the phone around with you when you go for a cycle or run session.

If you want to spend a bit less on a fitness smartwatch, you can consider the Suunto 3, also discounted off on Wiggle at the moment and selling for £135 (regular price £199). The Suunto 3 will automatically use past data to create a 7-day training plan with optimal duration and intensity tailor made to provide the best possible workout for you. Perfect motivation to keep you on track with your new year's resolution!

