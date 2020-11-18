Black Friday arrives early with super-cheap Philips wake-up light deal

Dragging yourself out of bed in the mornings is never fun, especially if it's cold and dark outside. Similarly, it can be hard to switch off after a long day. A wake-up light is designed to provide a solution to both of these problems, and right now there's an excellent early Amazon Black Friday deal that could save you some serious cash. Right now, the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock is 50% off for today only.

Sunrise lamps illuminate gradually over a set period of time each morning, to wake you up more gradually and naturally. We rank this Philips model amongst the best wake-up lights: as well as a simulated sunrise and choice of two wake-up sounds, it also includes handy extras such as FM radio, tap to snooze and a reading lamp mode. At RRP it'll set you back £105, but offer takes it down £51.99 – which is very nearly the cheapest price we've ever seen. It's one of the best Black Friday deals we've spotted so far.

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock | Was £105 | Now £51.99 | Save £53

This Philips Wake-Up Light is designed to wake you up naturally and improve your sleep habits. It offers two natural wake-up sounds and a radio function so you can choose the audio accompaniment to go with the sunrise simulation. The clock also has four display brightness levels, while the light itself has 10 personalised intensities so you can choose a brightness level that suits you.View Deal

This Philips light comes on soft and, over a 30-minute period, gets gradually brighter to leave you feeling refreshed and energised in the morning. There are 10 different light intensities to choose from, going right up to 200 lux, so you can find the level that works effectively for you.

You can also pick an audio accompaniment to go with the light – there are two natural wake-up sounds, or you could opt for FM radio. Finally, there's a built-in reading lamp and a tap-to-snooze function when you want to pause the sound for 9 minutes and enjoy a few more precious moments in bed.