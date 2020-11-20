Best Black Friday deals in Australia: the savings start now

Come here by mistake?

And now, back to Australia. Despite Black Friday 2020 still being a couple of weeks away, there are amazing deals to be had right NOW. We're already hearing whispers in the rumour mill about what sort of products we can expect this year in the best Black Friday deals spectacular, as well as which retailers are going to go larger than ever before.

Retailers took their Black Friday game to previously unseen levels last year, with some of the sales they put on lasting an entire month. As always however, many of the best deals were reserved for the four days that make up the Black Friday weekend.

Indeed, last year's Black Friday sale was massive, with more deal hunters joining the fray and - crucially - staying active for longer. And this year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to post-lockdown caution, we're expecting competition for deals to be fiercer than ever.

For the best Black Friday deals – and later on the best Cyber Monday deals, although that is less of a big deal – we're expecting faster trigger fingers on lightning deals, as well as limited unit offers to sell out faster online.

T3 spends almost every day of each year reviewing and rating the best products on the market and then presenting to you the very best deals on them.

As to what we've heard in terms of hot product discounts this year... well, common knowledge now has it that due to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, the outgoing Xbox One and PS4 range of consoles are going to see some jaw-dropping price drops. For those who have long-desired a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, Black Friday 2020 is going to be a great time to pick on up.

And, talking of consoles, if last year is anything to go by, we should see some very decent discounts on the Nintendo Switch. In the face of the two new Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite may be offered at previously unseen price points.

Away from consoles we're expecting fat discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, as well as some very attractive add-ins with the recently release Apple iPhone SE (2020). Naturally, with the iPhone 12 range released, prices on the iPhone 11 range are also predicted to hit the floor.

As you would expect from passionate deal hunters such as ourselves, as we hear more about what deals to expect we'll list them here, as too where deal hunters should scope out to bag the biggest bargains. Below, though, you'll find a comprehensive guide to Black Friday 2020, with key dates, top tips and best Black Friday sale destinations among many things covered.

Early Black Friday deals

While the official Black Friday is yet to commence, the T3 team will be scouring the net for great deals you can jump on straight away. Come back often, we'll be updating this list regularly as we approach Black Friday.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$373 (retails for AU$599; save AU$227) The PX7 is an interesting alternative to the usual noise-cancellers offered by the likes of Sony and Bose. They offer 30 hours of battery life, 43mm drivers tuned by famed B&W engineers, auto-pausing music, and a striking, sleek design. You can score a pair in Space Grey from Amazon UK for just AU$373 at the moment, which is well under what they retail for locally, and have them delivered in time for Christmas.View Deal

Ring home security devices | from AU$75 on Amazon (save up to 30%) Right now many Ring products are discounted by up to 30%. All the Ring security devices have Alexa smarts, and can be controlled by voice commands, and you can watch the video feeds on your smartphone or on a smart display if you have one.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152.41 on Amazon (save AU$136.69) Add some style and smarts to your home with these beautiful and easy to set up smart bulbs. You get three smart bulbs and the Hue bridge – everything you need to get started on a smart light setup at home. Available in both E27 Edison screw and B22 Bayonet cap, these packs usually retail for AU$289 in Australia, but Amazon has slashed it right down to just over AU$152 each. View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$421 on Amazon (save AU$78) Fitbit's most recent release is already seeing a discount. The Sense has advanced heart monitoring capabilities (although in Australia it's not been certified for ECGs), can check your skin temperature and much more. It does carry a premium price tag, but you can save AU$78 when shopping on Amazon right now. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold colour options.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$319 on Amazon (save AU$80.95) It's good to see that Fitbit finally included GHS in a Versa. Now there's no need to carry your phone with you when you're out on your regular exercise routines. It looks great too. And now available with 20% off the RRP on all three colour options – Pink Clay, the Midnight, and the Black.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | AU$162 on Amazon (save AU$87) Here's the cheapest price on the Charge 4 you can get right now. At AU$162 for the Rosewood and Black standard editions, it's a whopping 35% off for this excellent fitness tracker. And if you'd like a bit more oomph, the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition is also discounted to AU$196 down from AU$289.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$764.10 at Dyson (save AU$334.90) $334.90 off is a premium Dyson is a deal worth examining closely. While Dyson will likely host its own Black Friday sale later this month, there's no guarantee every single model will be discounted. So if you don't want to miss out, then this vacuum with 60-minutes runtime and 30% more suction than the V8 is down to AU$764.10. It's also one of the lowest prices we've seen, with AU$250 slashed on Dyson's online storefront. But add in the code DYSONBF10 at checkout and you can save some additional cash.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$584.10 at Dyson (save AU$314.90) If you’re looking for a step up from the V7 range, then this discounted Dyson V8 Absolute is worth a look. It’s a powerful handheld vac, with a runtime of up to 40 minutes. Like all of Dyson’s vacuums, it’s a versatile machine, and this model comes with six tool attachments so you can make quick work of your cleaning chores. There's also a AU$250 discount on Dyson but use the checkout code DYSONBF10 and secure an additional 10% off.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$339.70 (was AU$399, save AU$59.30) Amazon doesn't quite have the lowest Aussie price on Apple's AirPods Pro at present (that honour goes to Catch.com.au, where they're available for just AU$325), but if you're a Prime member you'll score free shipping from Amazon, making this is a pretty good deal on the always-popular true wireless earbuds. We'd expect to see these discounted a little further come next week, but if you don't want to wait (or risk losing out), this is a good lower-than-average price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | AU$1,195 (was AU$1,499, save AU$304) Samsung's bigger flagship Galaxy S20+ includes a gorgeous 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, capacious 4,500mAh battery and one of the best smartphone cameras ever made, with four lenses and a 30x zoom capability. Amazon's currently offering this 4G version in black, blue and grey for 20% off the RRP, bringing the price down to AU$1,195. If you fancy the smaller Galaxy S20, it's also discounted by 19%, for a final price of AU$1,095 - although note it's only available in pink.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T15p | i5 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1050 | AU$2,199 (was AU$3,149; save AU$950) If you're looking for a business laptop that can handle your daily needs as well as media work (and even some casual gaming), the ThinkPad T15p is a good choice. This model packs in a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, an impressive 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to knock almost a grand off this laptop.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 | i5 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,559 (was AU$3,299; save AU$1,740) Not the most recent version, but this beast is more than half price off right now, so it's a good chance to pick up a media laptop that's great for work and a bit of play. It packs in an older 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, but has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This model is only AU$1,559 when using the BLACKFRIDAY code, taking it down from AU$3,299.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,399 (was AU$5,199; save AU$2,529) With an awesome 15.6-inch 4K touch display, this ThinkPad P1 is great for both media lovers and business users that want to give their presentations an edge. It also packs in an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and is discounted by well over half price – just be sure to use the BLACKFRIDAY code.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,304.55 (was AU$2,899; save AU$1,594) One of Lenovo's most popular business laptops, the ThinkPad E15, is now on sale for less than half price from the company's own store. Grab it now to net yourself a 15.6-inch display, 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD all housed in a sleek aluminium frame. Naturally, you'll also get the security features that Lenovo is known for, with a dedicated security chip and fingerprint scanner.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 14 | Intel Celeron 5305U / 8GB RAM / 256GB | AU$499 (was AU$799; save AU$300) Looking for a lightweight budget machine? The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 3i won't be the most powerful performer out, but a solid 256GB SSD for storage and a decent 8GB of RAM will make most everyday tasks run smoothly. Not only is it super sleek and stylish, but it's also discounted, just be sure to enter the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15-inch gaming laptop | i7 /16GB / 512GB / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$1,559 (was AU$2,599; save AU$1,040) Lenovo's Legion Y540 is a gaming laptop in a relatively understated and stylish package, and with the BLACKFRIDAY code, it's discounted by a huge amount. It comes with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU as well as a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it's a great rig to get up and gaming.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 15-inch gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$1,949 (was AU$3,299; save AU$1,350) If you're a little more serious about showing off your passion for gaming, the Legion Y740 is a little more high-end than its Y540 sibling, with an RGB keyboard and an improved 500-nit display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, you'll be getting a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. Be sure to use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to get the maximum discount. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y7000 15-inch gaming laptop | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1660 Ti | AU$1,519 (was AU$2,599; save AU$1,080) It's not the latest iteration of Legion gaming laptops, but with a AU$1,080 discount you can get a solid casual gaming rig for a good price. Inside is a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a dedicate Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of VRAM. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to knock it to the lowest price we've seen.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (gen 4) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$1,979 (was AU$4,179; save AU$2,200) This isn't the most recent model, but with a discount well over half price (using the code BLACKFRIDAY), this ThinkPad Yoga X1 is a great deal. It packs in an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 512GB SSD, which is a solid amount of power for a 2-in-1 this flexible. Use it as a laptop or flip the 14-inch touchscreen around ready to be used like a tablet or for presentations.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 (15) | i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,449 (was AU$2,499; save AU$1,050) This awesomely sleek 2-in-1 offers solid performance in a stylish package, giving you the best of portability, performance, and flexibility. It features a 15.6-inch touchscreen that can be folded back to be used as a tablet or for presentations, and is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout to knock a good chunk of the price off. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$3,599.10 (was AU$3,999; save AU$399.90) Lenovo's innovative ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world's first foldable PC, featuring a 13.3-inch foldable touchscreen that allows it to open up into a tablet, fold to become a laptop, or even double over to make itself practically vanish when not in use. It comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, and you can get it discounted by using the code BLACKFRIDAY.View Deal

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$39 (usually ~AU$60)

This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.View Deal

Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Master | AU$523.44 (usually ~AU$580)

Save nearly AU$60 off the usual street price on this Z490 motherboard, which ranks decently in our list of the best Intel Z490 motherboards, especially if you're after quality audio and a near-overkill amount of USB ports. Via Amazon.View Deal

Roccat Kain 120 | AU$57.47 (usually AU$76)

This mouse fared well under our reviewer's scrutiny, with its responsive 16,000 DPI and elegant design. This unit normally goes for anywhere between AU$70 and AU$85 in Australia, so if you're in the market for a new mouse, this is a good deal. Via Amazon.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display (7-inch) | AU$99 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$30) One of the cheapest options if you'd like to get a Google Assistant-enabled smart display at home, this 7-inch option from Lenovo is perfect for any space. It's been updated with all the new Google Home Hub features – like multi-room audio, Home View, Nest Hello Doorbell, and Live Albums – so grab this offer before it ends as chances are high it won't get any better during Black Friday.View Deal

20kg Kettlebell Weight Set | AU$89.95 through Amazon For under AU$100, you can get a set of kettlebells, with the total weight equating to 20kg – that’s a pretty good deal (especially if you know how much kettlebells normally cost). These kettlebells aren’t constructed of the finest material (hence the low cost) and are concrete filled, however, this does not negate their effectiveness to build muscle and burn calories. A great tool to add to any fitness enthusiasts repertoire, especially if you’re on a budget.View Deal

Commercial Power Rack with Lat Pulley | AU$599 (was AU$799; save AU$200) If you’re getting serious about creating your own at-home gym, a power rack is an essential piece of equipment. This power rack from Catch Fitness is commercial-grade with a dual pulley system which allows for greater flexibility with your workouts – including lat pull downs, shrugs, curls, and more. Currently available at the discounted price of AU$599, you can order yours today and have it arrive before Christmas.View Deal

Adjustable Sit Up Weight FID Bench | AU$198 (was AU$233.94; save AU$35.94) Whilst this weight bench isn’t manufactured by a well-known brand, it’s still an essential piece of fitness equipment for a decent price. The bench features multi-adjustable positions on the back, seat and leg to target key muscle groups and optimise gains. Available through Dick Smith for only AU$198.View Deal

Emma German-made mattress | Save 25% on all mattress sizes Sleep better on a European-style mattress from Emma. These body pillows don't compromise comfort for health, with seven support zones and comfortable breathable materials that will keep you cool in the Australian summer months. Emma is currently offering a very nice 25% off on all sizes, use the code BLACKFRIDAY25 when ordering to secure your discount, which expires on November 30.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$468 (RRP AU$599.95; save AU$131.95) There are so many great deals to be had on active noise cancelling cans at the moment, and this is a good one. Amazon has shaved AU$131.95 off its most expensive headphones – available in three different colours – but if you're on a budget and would still like a set of these remarkable cans, then there are refurbished Bose 700s available for AU$399.95 as well available directly through Bose's online store. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | AU$355 (RRP AU$499.95; save AU$144.95) Here's a great price on Bose ANC's that are not-quite the newest model. They have best-in-class noise cancellation and a nice, balanced sound that should satisfy most listeners. Available in black and rose gold from Catch.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | AU$329 (RRP AU$429.95; save AU$100.95) These are Beats' first ANC cans, and they offer good audio plus decent battery life. A well-rounded audio profile and a hefty price cut now completes the package. For Click Frenzy, Catch has discounted the Solo Pro headphones in a number of colours including black, grey, ivory, red and light blue. Available now with AU$100 slashed from the RRP.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$349 (RRP AU$499; save AU$150) Grab the best ANC cans available now at what looks like just about the best deal on these that we've seen. These carry over the same classy style as their predecessors, but inside they have improved noise-cancellation and added features such as conversational awareness. Sound quality is excellent, and delivered in a comfortable, lightweight form factor. These cans are available at this amazing discounted rate through Dick Smith.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$374 on Amazon (save AU$375) Pick up one of Garmin's popular multi-sport watches at a very nice half price! Weighing just 49g, it's lightweight, sleek and offers premium features like built-in altimeter, barometer and compass. It usually carries a whopping price tag of AU$749, but Amazon has slashed it in half right now!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G | From AU$1,095 (RRP AU$1,649; save AU$554) You can't really ask for more than a 5G-capable flagship from Samsung. This next-gen gem currently has 24% slashed off the RRP, and is available at the same price in three different colour options.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI | AU$1,099 on Amazon (save AU$400) Let the bot do the cleaning – you have better things to do. This model is particularly brainy able to handle both vacuuming and mopping. You can save AU$400 on Amazon – just click on "available from these sellers" on the product page, then select "add to cart". Your discount will automatically be added, and you'll see it reflected when checking out (not in your shopping cart).View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro | AU$749 (was AU$1,149; save AU$400) The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is an attractive watch for the outdoorsy type – offering a generous 1.3-inch transflective display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a regular 22mm interchangeable silicone strap, onboard mapping, music streaming and multiple activities tracking features. Score your new Garmin Fenix 6 Pro today through Rebel Sports and save AU$400.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | AU$418 (RRP AU$599; save AU$181) In the market for a new smartwatch that can help you achieve that summer bod? Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, currently discounted by a whopping AU$181! Working-out has never been so easy thanks to this nifty wearable’s 39 workout modes, heart rate monitor and more. Available in Pink Aluminum, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 at the discounted rate directly through eBay with no discount code required. View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 sports watch | AU$249 (was AU$499; save AU$250) Garmin's Vivoactive 3 smartwatch is well and truly geared for the active user, with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and over 15 sports apps out of the box. You can also use it for contactless payments. Right now this one is a very nice half price at JB Hi-Fi. Available in both Black Slate and Rose Gold.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$200) Stay cool in summer, warm in winter and breathe easy all year round with one of the best appliances from Dyson. It includes extremely effective air filtering, too, which handled last year's bushfires with aplomb, and that was a serious test! Three functions from the one device – need we say more?View Deal

Fujifilm X100V | AU$1,883 on Amazon (save AU$466) If you're into street photography, then the X100V is the best sidekick you can get. It's a joy to use, thanks to the new tilting rear display, viewfinder and autofocus system, and it's small and light enough to not get in the way -- and be ready for anything when a moment comes up. The RRP on the listing on Amazon Australia is inflated, yet the discount makes this offer well worth considering if you aren't keen on waiting till Black Friday to see if the price drops further.View Deal

TicWatch S2 | AU$159.32 at Mobvoi (save AU$79.67) We've been impressed with the TicWatch range for a while, and the excellent value they offer. Mobvoi's range has some very affordable alternatives, and each one is well worth every penny. Like this TicWatch S2 running Google's Wear OS, with a full suite of fitness tracking applications and it's swimproof too – all for 33% off the RRP.View Deal

TicWatch C2 | AU$224.25 at Mobvoi (save AU$74.75) With an elegant, classic design, this Wear OS smartwatch puts Google Assistant on your wrist, while also keeping tabs on your heart and fitness. You can use Google Pay for contactless payments, track your outdoor activities with in-built GPS, manage calls and notifications, and so so much more. Seriously, at this price it's extremely appealing and undercuts a lot of the competition. And you get to save 25% on the smartwatch right now.View Deal

TicPods ANC | AU$107.99 at Mobvoi (save AU$31) Even without a discount, Mobvoi's TicPods ANC are a phenomenal way to get great sound without paying the premium company's like Apple like to charge. Getting yourself active noise cancellation at this price point is unheard of, yet you can save 22% on the RRP when shopping directly from the manufacturer.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$325 on Kogan (save AU$74) These massively popular earbuds are currently discounted at Kogan and it's hard to pass these up. They're Apple's first true wireless earbuds that also feature active noise cancellation, and they fit much better than the original AirPods. So if you’ve got an iPhone and are looking for a set of great-sounding earbuds, these are sure to please. They’re usually quite pricey and don’t see a discount too often, so while 17% isn’t a huge price drop, we think AU$70 saved is solid for those who’ve been waiting for a price drop. Available from Kogan.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | from AU$248 on Amazon (save up to AU$51) Sony took on the ANC market with enormous success, surpassing long-time leader Bose. These are Sony’s true wireless ‘buds and they’re just as exceptional as their over-ear siblings. Sony managed to squeeze active noise cancellation and a great battery into these earbuds – no small feat. If you’re ready to cut the cord, the black and silver set is discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (128GB) | AU$1,245 (RRP AU$1,649; save AU$404) If you want to spend more and definitely get more, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is $320 more than the S20 FE above and is a big step up. It’s a decidedly premium handset with an AMOLED display that stretches 6.7-inches. The rear cameras include a 12MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens, plus a time-of-flight depth sensor. It’s the 5G version of the phone, and all colours are now AU$404 off from Amazon.View Deal

DJI Mavic Air |AU$1,199.95 at Ted's Cameras (save AU$100) DJI usually offers tempting discounts on the big sales days, and we're expecting that for the upcoming Black Friday sales. If you don't want to wait, this $100 saving is currently the best price on the Mavic Air, in case you're looking for a remarkably capable drone for aerial photography. We're expecting a better a price next month, but in case you can't wait, then take this opportunity at Ted's – available in both White and Black.View Deal

Black Friday sales: Top shopping destinations

(Image credit: Getty / Dan Dalton)

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Prime members get exclusive deals and timed exclusives, too, so we advise anyone to bag a free trial before the big event begins.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November, but the Black Friday sales will be running well before that date.

When do the Black Friday 2020 sales start?

The Black Friday 2020 sales are likely to start least a week before Black Friday itself, so expect the main Black Friday 2020 sales to begin at a minute past midnight on Saturday 21 November. That said, a fair few retailers are likely to start their Black Friday sale weeks ahead of Black Friday and others will have a sale called something along the lines of 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is a Black Friday sale in everything but name.

In other words, expect a minimum of around 15 days of sales in the run up to and over Black Friday 2020, which continue over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November and then the Cyber Monday sale on Monday 30 November.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a week with no sales and then the countdown to Christmas 2020 sales and promotions will kick in with each retailer working to their own particular schedule.

Then we get another sales break for Christmas before the Boxing Day 2020 sales kick in.

As we mentioned last year, we feel it will be crucial to stay deals-active for a month from mid-November 2020 right through to mid-December 2020 in order to make sure you don't miss out on top offers. Retailers are smartly spreading their deals offerings out (realising they can't compete with everything on the Black Friday weekend) so be sure to keep your eyes peeled outside of the Grey Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday core days.

Is it worth waiting for Black Friday?

The answer to this question is complicated, but the short answer is this: yes it is, but Black Friday deals are been spread out in 2020 like never before. As such, we're seeing Black Friday-level deals dropping even now, with a few months to go until the big day, and we anticipate that really great offers will continue to drop right though into 2021.

This spreading out of deals is being caused by the market disruption retailers suffered all around the world in early-to-mid 2020, with them now needing to move a lot more products in the run up to and through the end-of-year holiday period.

As such, what we are now instructing deal hunters to do is to not be afraid to pull the trigger and ring up any good deal that they see, as chances are the price will be Black Friday-good already and, secondly, come Black Friday this year there is a very good chance that product will be sold out.

Retailers are going earlier than ever this year with their pre-Black Friday deals, so in order to bag the best bargains, shoppers need to be deals-active now. As if not, many quality deals that will not be bested in the Black Friday week will slip them by.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Black Friday Nintendo Switch: will the hot handheld console be discounted?

One of the highest interest products this year is the Nintendo Switch, which in both its original form and streamlined Nintendo Switch Lite incarnation, are incredible in-demand.

Naturally, though, due to this demand we've not seen very many cheap Nintendo Switch prices at all recently, and that has lead to people looking to the Black Friday sales to score the console at a bargain price point.

So, will the Nintendo Switch actually be in-line for a discount in the Black Friday 2020 sales? Everything we've heard in the tech deals rumour mill so far has indicated yes, and that deals are actually going to outstrip last year's offering.

The reason? Simple – the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are launching at the same time as the Black Friday and holiday shopping period, and Nintendo is desperate to compete on the market.

Stay deals-ready from October 1st...

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday Australian deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spend a cent, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.



(Image credit: PlayStation)

Black Friday shopping: tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Grey Thursday, Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2020.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs. This may also contravene Australian consumer protection laws, depending on the circumstances, so you may want to brush up on your rights.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may not be as broadly protected as you might have versus paying with a major Australian bank's credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

Black Friday shopping: cashback and vouchers

It is worth remembering on Black Friday that cashback on purchases are sometimes possible. There are plenty of voucher deal sites as well that can offer some really nice discount codes, too - although be aware that these often don't stack on top of other deals. However, if you plan on doing your Black Friday shopping online then these can be valuable tools to keep in your deal-hunting tool belt.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2020 promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them.

Research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

Black Friday deals: how to know if they are real

If you are new to deal hunting on Black Friday then being able to identify what is a real, bonefide Black Friday deal and what is a fake deal is absolutely key.

Luckily, if you pay attention to two main things then, more often than not, you can quickly establish whether you're bagging a bargain or not.

Firstly, many retailers use Black Friday as a good way to clear out their back catalogue of end-of-life or unpopular products. Now, this is not to say that this means the product is bad, far from it. You might actually be bagging a superb piece of tech that just happens to be about to be replaced by a slightly superior model.

Equally, though, that product that is being sold for a song might actually be about to be replaced by a significantly better model. For example, many people bought 4K TVs in Black Friday deals before HDR was introduced and, as the lifespan of TVs are so large, are still stuck with a non-HDR TV even now.

As such, it is imperative that you do your research before pulling the trigger on a Black Friday deal, and especially so if you are unfamiliar with the tech category. Now, as you would expect, this is hard to do on the fly, with many deals timed or limited stock, meaning you have to fire first to win the deal. Which is why you need to identify what deals (or deal areas) you are looking for in advance of the Black Friday sales.

This means that when you then see a deal, you can make a firing at the hip decision and rapidly identify whether to pull the trigger or not.

And, secondly, make sure you establish just how expensive a product was before its new deal price. This is especially important, as a favourite tactic of many more unscrupulous retailers is to artificially inflate the price of an item in the weeks or months running up to Black Friday, only then to reduce it back down to a supposedly discounted price point.

What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday?

The phrase "Black Friday" originates in the US, where it was first used in relation to the day after Thanksgiving way back in 1951, when the associate editor of the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe the consequences of people calling off sick so they could have an elongated Thanksgiving break.

Another well-recorded origin of the term getting more widespread use comes from 1961, where police in Philadelphia used the phrase to describe the far increased and disruptive pedestrian and vehicular traffic that occurred every year on the day after Thanksgiving.

Slowly in the decades since then the increased amount of people out and about was linked to what they were doing, which was shopping sales, and so the idea of Black Friday being a retail event was born.

It's a name that's since spread to other parts of the world, as local retailers have sought to cash in on the US phenomenon - despite the fact that the 'Black Friday' name sometimes clashes with local historical events that go by the same term. (One particular example from Australia are the notorious Black Friday bushfires, which occurred in Victoria in 1939.)

Will Amazon Prices Drop on Black Friday?

The short answer to this question is yes. The longer answer, though, as we've touched on above, yes they will but they might not be as low as they've been in some deals during the pre-Black Friday shopping period.

This is because retailers like Amazon are spreading out their deals this year more than ever before in an attempt to make up for the sales disruption they suffered earlier in 2020. As such, you will find huge discounts on certain products that are not bested come Black Friday, and you might not even see the same price.

As such, if you see a big discount on a product you've had your eye on, we recommend you ring it up (after doing your research of course), as you will get the item you want for a good price, and avoid the possibility of paying more come the big day.

We would recommend this for any product from last year especially, as chances are stock will have run low or out come the Black Friday sales proper.

11 September, 2020 – T3 has been advising its readers for months now that Black Friday deals are going to be spread out considerably this year, and not so congregated around the traditional Black Friday sales day itself.

If you want to stand a chance of bagging the best bargains this year, then you need to get deals-active a lot earlier than previous years.

We're expecting many major retailers to kick off their early Black Friday deals in late October and then run throughout November and December, rolling seamlessly into the new year sales.

As such, we recommend people be prepared from mid-October at the latest.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4 September, 2020 – Huge news has just dropped about the Amazon's Black Friday sale. According to a fresh leak, in the US the Amazon Black Friday sale start date will be 26 October, 2020.

The leaked date, if true, means that Amazon is planning to launch its Black Friday sale a whole month in advance of Black Friday 2020, which takes place on 27 November this year.

As you can see by reading previous Black Friday news updates below, T3 has been calling this sort of earlier starting gun for months now. All we've been hearing in the Black Friday rumour mill has indicated that all retailers are desperate to launch their winter holiday sales this year due to poor returns earlier in 2020.

And, with Black Friday traditionally firing the starting gun on the holiday shopping season, retailers are bringing Black Friday forward as much as they can by starting their own Black Friday sales earlier.

The result of this is more intriguing with Amazon, though, as we are still waiting on confirmation as to when Amazon Prime Day is going to be this year, with lots of noise starting to build around October.

Does this mean we will see Amazon Prime Day take place directly before Amazon's Black Friday sale starts? Or will there be a gap between the two? Right now nothing is confirmed.

What is confirmed, at least in our mind here at T3, though, is that deal hunters will have to be deals-active for a lot longer this year in order to bag the best bargains. We can easily foresee many stellar bargains taking place well before the actual Grey Thursday and Black Friday days roll around, so we suggest people to bookmark this date and be prepared to pull the trigger at any time.

(Image credit: Photo by Luke Peters on Unsplash)

2 September, 2020 – More evidence has emerged to support the idea that Black Friday 2020 is going to be a far more online event than ever before, which is something that T3 predicted over 6 months ago.

In an Emarsys study on what will be taking place this year on Black Friday, only a paltry 13% of polled consumers indicated that they were intending on heading out onto the street to bag bargains.

In contrast to that low in-store figure, a very healthy 58% of people said explicitly that they will only shop online.

Speaking on the study's findings, Sara Richter, Emarsys CMO said that:

"Black Friday is set to be unlike any other we've ever had. As a result, retailers are going to need to make sure they're able to capitalise on e-commerce to offset the likely dip in in-store revenue this year."

Here at T3 this news is anything but a surprise, with us advising deal hunters that they faced far greater competition online this year than ever before. That said, though, we're hearing increasingly in the Black Friday deals rumour mill that many of this year's biggest discount deals will still be made available in stores, just not in as greater quantity.

This is because, simply put, many retailers do not have the online clout needed to scale up their offering this year, and will be desperate to lure what reduced numbers of people remain active on the high street into their store. For the savvy deal hunter, some exceptional bargains could be bagged.

Here at T3 we would advise people to always think of their own health and safety first, mind, before hitting the shops.



(Image credit: Levi)

18 August, 2020 – The Washington Post has reported on a series of trends it sees occuring in relation to Black Friday 2020. And, part of that, includes the obvservation that deal-hunters are going to need to be preparing to shop a lot earlier than ever before.

How early? Before Halloween early. Target, so the report reads, is kicking off its holiday sales this year in October, and many other retailers are set to follow suit.

Amazon, for example, is slated to be holding is delayed Amazon Prime Day sale in early to mid-October, and we feel that is really going to be starting gun firing on the whole holiday trading period.

Speaking on the shift to October Marie Driscoll, a managing director at the retail advisory firm Coresight Research, is quoted by the report as saying that:

“Everything has changed and retailers are having to reinvent themselves. The deals will start in October, and retailers will re-up week after week — they’ll have one limited edition on week one, and week two it’ll be something else so they can get consumers to keep buying.”

Here at T3 we've been telling deal-hunters to prepare early this year for over 6 months now, so this latest report doesn't come as a surprise. What it does to, though, is crystallise the importance of being deals ready this year for the entirety of October, November and December, as clearly we are not going to see the same concentration of top deals around the Black Friday day as we have in previous years.

For example, we can envisage a scenario where deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale are better than those delivered on Black Friday itself, and that we might find the majority of sales launch before BF, which itself may be downplayed in terms of branding in favour of more online or summer holiday themed events.

(Image credit: Getty)

13 August, 2020 – Another interesting report has just broken online that discussed the future of Black Friday as a term for the 2020 super sale as well as subsequent years.

As we discuss in the nearby Origin of the Term section of this Black Friday sales guide, "Black Friday" has been used for decades now in one way or another, but over the past 10 years especially it has become synonymous mainly with people actually in physical stores.

For many, Black Friday means going out and deal hunting in stores.

With the situation worldwide right now, though, where many people are not venturing out of their houses as much, now the question seems to be – is Black Friday still the best term for businesses in promoting sales?

Well, that's what this new report conjectures, asking instead whether the more online-focused "Cyber Week" could not actually gain traction.

According to a recent report by Qubit, 44% of respondents indicated that they plan to shop more online during this year's Black Friday than before, with 18.9% also confirming they would not be stepping in stores until 2021.

Here at T3 we think "Black Friday" is going nowhere anytime soon, but we also think there is plenty of truth in the incoming online push in terms of deals and sales. We also expect to see many more online themed sales events around the Black Friday day itself, all leaning on more virtual, online messaging.

12 August, 2020 – A fresh report from US news site Bloomberg has revealed the alternative shopping systems currently being explored by major retailers to help deal Black Friday this year.

Due to the unique circumstances retailers find themselves in for 2020, with stores needing to limit the number of people in them at any one time to keep everyone safe, the traditional open the doors and stand back approach is not possible.

So how is the big demand from the Black Friday period being planned for? Firstly, as T3 has noted in this guide already, retailers are looking to push more of their deals online than ever before, allowing deal hunters to bag a bargain from the safety of their own home.

Next up, so the report indicates, many retailers are thought to be priming big store pickup campaigns, which will allow people to bad deals online that they normally would in store, and then safely drive up a pre-determined time to avoid queues.

Staggered Black Friday sales events are also being explored, with discounts staggered across categories throughout the Black Friday period. Mini themed events, such as video gaming, are also thought to be on the cards, with hot deals on Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation run for short controlled periods.

In terms of physical stores, non-traditional opening times are also being explored, as while many major retailers are slated to run reduce Thanksgiving hours this year, many others are planning late night and early morning openings to make up. The idea is that the wider hours will help spread deal hunters out.

Right now, nothing is confirmed, but due to the very challenging financial situation at the moment many of these measures are expected to be adopted.

Here at T3 we can only recommend what we've said already, which is deal hunters should expect to do more of their deal hunting online this year, and that to bag the best bargains you need to be and remain deals active for longer – both in the weeks before Black Friday and the weeks following it.

Black Friday fights: are the rumours true?

While there have been some appalling scenes witnessed at Black Friday events in the US over the past 10 years, with the above video showing a taste of the madness, the truth is that 99 per cent of Black Friday sales events are peaceful and not dangerous.

Black Friday fights are a thing that get blown out of proportion and, from our expert opinion here at T3, after covering years and years of Black Friday events, shoppers should not be worried or put off from deal hunting by footage showing these conflicts.

And, to be honest, we think that the possibility of any sort of dangerous stampedes or fights this year are going to be massively reduced even further, as stores are simply not going to be operating as they have in previous years thanks to more people than ever staying in their homes and shopping online.

What would we would say, though, is that any deal hunter who steps out into the Black Friday sales is that they should always be holding their own person health and safety at the forefront of their mind, and it should inform their decisions on the mall floor.