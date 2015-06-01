Asus ZenWatch 2 fits wrists big and small

A watch is a very personal device. Naturally, you're going to want one that's neither too big nor too small for your wrist. The Apple Watch comes in two sizes, but Android Wear devices have only been available in one take-it-or-leave-it size. Until the Asus ZenWatch 2, that is.

Asus has announced it will be available in a 49mm-tall case with a 22mm strap, or a 45mm-tall one with an 18mm strap. 22mm is the standard size for watch straps, so you might find yourself with more options if you opt for the larger.

The Apple Watch, meanwhile, comes in 42mm and 38mm sizes.

The ZenWatch 2 will come in silver, gunmetal and rose gold, and you can pick a colour-matched stainless steel strap. Steel not your thing? It also has rubber and leather straps. In all, there are 18 different combinations of materials and colours. If you're feeling flush, you can also opt for the leather strap that's "tastefully accented" with Swarovski crystals. We haven't seen it, but if it's how we imagine, it'll look like someone vomited crystals all over it.

A new magnetic charging connector promises to make it charge faster, while the AMOLED screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, so should be thoroughly hardwearing. It's rocking some fancy new software too. Watch Face Land lets you design your own watch face, while Asus' Remote Camera app has been updated: the connected Android smartphone's viewfinder is now on the watch – so you can look at your wrist and see what you're snapping – and you can switch between front and rear cameras and zoom in and out.

Asus has said it will announced pricing and availability – along with a full spec list – at IFA in September. It might not be the first Android Wear smartwatch to come in two sizes – the follow-up to the Moto 360 has been spotted in two sizes, and is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.