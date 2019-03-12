Apple's Netflix-challenging streaming TV service to launch at March 25th event

Apple has announced that March 25th will be the date of its next big launch, with the tagline "It's showtime", which makes it pretty clear that we're finally going to see the launch of its long-awaited streaming TV service.

Apple has been snapping up talent all over the place to build its rival to Netflix and Hulu, including the likes of Reese Witherspoon, M Night Shyamalan, Oprah Winfrey and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

It will be a paid-for service, and supposedly will incorporate shows from other show-makers too, such as CBS and Showtime. We'll have wait to see whether countries outside of the US will get the full suite of shows – new content launches tend to get a bit complicated when it comes to worldwide rights.

Apple will also reportedly launch a new 9.7-inch iPad that will keep a similarly low price as the current 9.7-inch model, as well an updated version of its AirPods headphones, which are overdue for an update that includes better sound, wireless charging and some additional health tracking features.

Finally, a paid-for news and magazine subscription service is also likely to be unveiled, integrated into the Apple News app, but again that may not launch worldwide immediately.

Apple acquired the digital magazine app Texture last year, which enables you to read a huge number of publications for a single monthly fee, a bit like a music streaming service. It seems like this will be relaunched as part of the News subscription, similar to how Beats Music was the basis for Apple Music.