Apple WWDC event LIVE stream: iOS 14, iPadOS, ARM Macs and more

Apple's next big keynote event is live right now! This is the kick-off for WWDC 2020, which is Apple's big (multi-day) event focusing mostly on developers making software for its platforms – that means we can expect the keynote to cover what's coming in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and a new version of macOS.

You can watch it live on YouTube right here:

It's easy to watch all of Apple's new announcements live:

• Watch at Apple.com

• Watch on YouTube

You can also watch on Apple TV by downloading the Apple Events app.

Apple WWDC 2020 live stream: what to expect

It's not just about the new operating systems mentioned above; new hardware regularly appears at WWDC – especially productivity tools, including new Mac models. The big rumour this year is that Apple will finally put its own-brand processors into Macs, replacing the Intel chips currently used.

This is getting people excited because Apple's processors are ludicrously fast – the iPhone 11 is as powerful as the average laptop, despite having a smaller, less energy-hungry chip. Just imagine what a bigger, beefier version could do…

Supposedly, Apple is also looking to launch over-ear headphones with the technology from its AirPods Pro, plus some extra new features.

Even if you're not looking for a new Mac, these events are great for anyone who owns current Apple devices, since they tell you what new features will come to your iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE, iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 5, MacBook Air or anything else you own – the software updates usually arrive at the end of September.

iOS 14 is the biggest draw of the event, and all eyes have swivelled towards noted leaker Jon Prosser on that front, after he tweeted just two words: "iPhone OS."

The connotation of the tweet is obvious: it looks like an iOS rebrand is coming, with iOS 14 instead turning into iPhone OS 14. Right now, that would make sense: in September 2019 Apple introduced iPadOS, an operating system for the iPad that has been adding features and diverging from iOS, the operating system both shared.

As a result, iOS now only seems to serve the iPhone (and the same-thing-but-can't-make-phone-calls iPod touch.) Considering the iOS moniker was adopted back in 2010 when iOS went on to support both the iPhone and iPad. Reverting back to the iPhone OS naming convention, in this case, just makes sense.

We don't know much about what iOS 14 will look like, regardless of what it will end up being called. Previous leaks from February have suggested that iOS 14 would have inherited several key iPadOS features like the App Switcher, which was tucked away in iOS 13.

The announcements of new features also gives us a glimpse in the direction Apple might take for the likes of the iPhone 12 or Apple Watch Series 6 – not only can we try to read the tea leaves based on new features or a new look to Apple's software, but once developers dig into the operating systems, they often find hidden references to hardware coming later.