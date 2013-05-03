Apple offering $10,000 gift card to celebrate 50bn app downloads

50 shoppers will also get gift cards worth $500; reveals top UK iPad and iPhone apps

Apple is offering a $10,000 (£6,440) iTunes gift card to one lucky person to celebrate its 50 billionth app download.



It has also said that the following 50 buyers will also receive a free $500 (£320) iTunes gift card.



The company also revealed the most downloaded paid and free apps since the app store opened.



Video games dominated the paid charts, holding eight out of the top ten apps, and 17 out of 25 places overall. However, the top place went to cross platform messaging app WhatsApp.



All time top 25 paid iPhone apps

1. WhatsApp Messenger

2. Angry Birds

3. Doodle Jump

4. Fruit Ninja

5. Cut the Rope

6. Angry Birds Seasons

7. TuneIn Radio Pro

8. Monopoly

9. Draw Something

10. Sleep Cycle alarm clock

11. Scrabble

12. Where's Wally? in Hollywood

13. Tiny Wings

14. Angry Birds Space

15. Camera+

16. Flight Control

17. Color Splash

18. The Sims 3

19. Angry Birds Star Wars

20. Sleep Talk Recorder

21. Keith Lemon's Mouthboard

22. Plants vs Zombies

23. Moto X Mayhem

24. Sonic the Hedgehog

25. AgingBooth



Meanwhile, in the free apps charts, social media and communications, shopping and Google dominated. Google alone holds four places in the free charts, while Facebook holds the top position, and 11th.



All time top 25 free iPhone apps

1. Facebook

2. Skype

3. eBay

4. YouTube

5. Twitter

6. Instagram

7. Temple Run

8. Draw Something Free

9. Google Search

10. Google Earth

11. Facebook Messenger

12. Viber

13. Shazam

14. Bump

15. BBC iPlayer

16. Amazon Mobile

17. Paper Toss

18. Talking Tom Cat

19. Pac-Man Lite

20. BBC News

21. Sky Sports Live Football Score Centre

22. Angry Birds Free

23. Spotify

24. 4 Pics 1 Word

25. Google Maps



Meanwhile, on the iPad things look a lot different. While games still dominate, Apple's own productivity apps Pages, Numbers, and Keynote take positions 1, 7, and 10. Apple's GarageBand also appears in the top ten, taking position 4.



The iPad maker's own apps iPhoto and iMovies also make an appearance, coming in at 20 and 24.



All time top 25 paid iPad apps

1. Pages

2. Angry Birds HD

3. Scrabble for iPad

4. GarageBand

5. Monopoly for iPad

6. FIFA 13

7. Numbers

8. Fruit Ninja

9. Angry Birds Star Wars HD

10. Keynote

11. Angry Birds Seasons HD

12. Angry Birds Space HD

13. Cut the Rope HD

14. Minecraft – Pocket Edition

15. The Room

16. Tiger Woods PGA Tour 12 for iPad

17. Grand Theft Auto 3

18. Disney's Where's my Water?

19. Real Racing 2 HD

20. iPhoto

21. Draw Something

22. Star Walk HD

23. Plants vs Zombies HD

24. iMovie

25. GoodReader for iPad



When it comes to free apps on the iPad though, it's clear that TV and games reign, taking up ten and six positions respectively.



All time top 25 free iPad apps

1. BBC iPlayer

2. Skype for iPad

3. ITV Player

4. eBay for iPad

5. 4oD

6. Calculator for iPad Free

7. Angry Birds HD Free

8. Sky Go

9. Kindle

10. Facebook

11. Google Earth

12. YouTube

13. Temple Run

14. Sky Sports for iPad

15. TVCatchup Live TV

16. Temple Run 2

17. Fruit Ninja HD Free

18. Twitter

19. Sky News for iPad

20. BBC News

21. Candy Crush Saga

22. Netflix

23. 4 Pics 1 Word

24. Weather+

25. Draw Something Free



"Apple has revolution has revolutionised the way we play video games, consume news, do business, educate, communicate, create art and so much more," the company said in a statement on its website.



"As we approach 50 billion app downloads, we'll be awarding a $10,000 App Store Gift Card to the lucky customer who downloads the 50 billionth app, and a $500 App Store Gift Card to each of the next 50 people to download an app."