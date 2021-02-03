Apple iPhone 13 boosts camera for dazzling low-light snaps

The Apple iPhone 13 models will reportedly land with ultra-wide camera lenses, boasting an ƒ/1.8 aperture for catching those dusky moments with blazing finesse.

According to reports from Barclays analysts Thomas O’Malley and Blayne Curtis, all four of Apple’s iPhone 13 models will come with it: the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature an ultra-wide sensor with a wider f/1.8 aperture.

The picture emerging is of a new Apple handset with several blindingly-good, baked-in upgrades. Reports suggest Apple's LiDAR Scanner technology will come in all of its new models. If that wasn't enough, rumors also mention sensor-shift image stabilization being integrated with the lower-cost models.

The news stems from an investor note, so isn’t concrete evidence (via MacRumors). And to confuse things further, this report seems to conflict with last year's information from reliable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that the upgrade would be reserved to Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models, alongside much-needed improvements to battery life to give your phone that extra juice for those longer days.

The current range of iPhone models, including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, currently use ultra-wide lenses, all of which boast f/2.4 aperture. Apple’s iPhone 12 series already offers great photography capabilities; however, the news should mean that the iPhone 13 models can handle low-light situations with more prowess.

Alongside this news, a Twitter user, chunvn8888, adds fuel to speculation around a smaller notch on the new Apple iPhone 13 devices. The Twitter user's tips, if they hold to be true, would bring Apple's iPhone 13 series more in line with the Samsung Galaxy S21 that prizes a less conspicuous front-facing camera to boost those bezels for more screen real-estate.

In some ways, Apple rumors are there to dope users until the next release, perhaps one of the key successes of the brand, constantly outmaneuvering speculation to surprise us. Of course, there are other alternatives to Apple and Samsung: T3's pick of the best smartphones will help guide your hand if you're in the market for a new handset.

An upgraded camera is always welcome news here at T3. Speculation twists and turns throughout the year in the run-up to Apple's much-lauded reveal events, so it's always interesting to see how close the rumors came to nailing the actual specs in retrospect.

Source: Pocket-lint