Android app news: 7digital adds MP3 downloads

Major update comes as Spotify ups its game

Android gets its own iTunes-like download service.

7digital has updated its free Android app to allow users to download MP3s to their handset from within the application.

The new app, which gives Android owners an alternative to the Amazon MP3 store and boasts an integrated music player as well as the new download portal.

7digital for Android now gives users access to a vast library of 13 million songs as well as the ability to sync music to your phone, from the cloud.

The downloads are of premium 320kbps quality, while the music player will also integrate songs that are stored on your phone's hard-drive. There's also Last.fm scrobbling on board.

The update comes on the same day that rival service Spotify upgraded its own offering with a full download service and iPod syncing, offering a serious contender to iTunes.

Link: 7digital (via TechRadar)

