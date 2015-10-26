By Spencer Hart
10 worst Bond cars: from boring BMWs to champagne gold Ford KAs
It's not all Aston Martins, here are the worst cars 007 has had to endure
Mention James Bond and guns, gadgets, women, and, most importantly to some, cars come to mind.
Daniel Craig has reprised his role as 007 inSpectre(out today!), where he promises to thrash a Jaguar concept car and an Aston Martin around the street of Rome.
While Bond looks most at home in a DB5, he's also driven some lemons in his time. Whether it's a Moon Buggy with fickle wheels, insanely dull BMWs, or a Citroen which would struggle to reach 60 mph, here's our pick of the 10 worst Bond cars to date...
The AMC cars look like cheap Mustang wannabes, and they're everywhere in The Man with the Golden Gun.
Bond “borrows” one from a dealer and uses it to chase Scaramanga.
Coincidently, Scaramanga also drives an AMC (Matador), but his has an optional plane attachment.
Despite being a rubbish car, the AMC Hornet was used for one of the best Bond stunts, where the car performs a 360-degree mid-air corkscrew jump across a broken bridge.
AMC paid for their car to be in The Man with the Golden Gun, which is also why there's a shameless shot showing advertising for the car as well, saying, “A whole new driving experience, AMC”.
Watch the scene here.
Bond drives the BMW 750iL remotely with his smartphone. Y'know why? Because he wouldn't be seen dead in this dull rep-mobile.
A number of gadgets do manage to salvage its reputation somewhat, with remote control driving (mentioned previously), tear gas, rocket launchers, a caltrops dispenser, re-inflating tyres, cable cutters and a reinforced chassis.
Still, not even a plethora of tech can save this dull car.
Watch the bimmer in actionhere.
James Bond should not drive a BMW. That's the general consensus of many Bond purists, as the Z3 was the first non-British car to be the spy's primary mode of transport.
It came packed with tech, including Stinger Missiles, a parachute, and a radar scanner.
Unfortunately (for some), it was one of the very few cars from Q Branch which is not destroyed in the field.
Watch the roadster do its thing here.
After a henchman blew up Bond's Lotus Esprit, the international spy found his way into a bright yellow Citroen 2CV.
An epic car chase down a windy mountain path and through a Spanish olive farm follows.
The car was fitted with a flat-4 engine from a Citroen GS for more power and after the film Citroen launched a 2CV 007 special edition, with bullet hole stickers.
The race was voted as the best Bond car chase ever, but a Bond car, this ain't, you can watch the scene here.
Okay, so this car isn't driven by Bond in the film, but it is driven by a Bond girl.
The KA probably wouldn't have made it onto this list if it wasn't for the repulsive gold paintwork.Daniel Craig clearly doesn't enjoy being in it one bit.
Watch the Ford in action here.
It's big, it's ugly, and it's a Ford. Bond uses the car to pursue Stacy to Oakland in A View to a Kill.
Although, because this is Bond we're talking about, the LTD is the highest trim level you could get at the time.
Is there any reason 007 uses an LTD? We're really not sure. Surely he should have a sports car ready and waiting at all times?
In a double whammy of product placement, Bond drives the Ford Mondeo while texting on a Sony Erricson phone. The scenes feature gratuitous close-ups of both logos, of course.
Check it outhere
Look at how the women react! And remember dear readers, if you drive a Ford Mondeo, women will react in exactly the same way.
What is it with Gold paintwork and ugly cars? Bond seems like a moth drawn to a flame.
In Licence To Kill our hero is seen driving it a couple of times, but it's not integral to the film.
The Moon Buggy in Diamonds are Forever is one of the more zany Bond cars. 007, being played by Sean Connery at the time, used it to escape Willard Whyte's Techtronic Labs in the Nevada Desert.
The Buggy was notoriously, well, buggy, as the vehicle would often lose a wheel during filming. In fact, this can be seen in the film, with a rogue wheel rolling towards the camera.
The buggy was left to rot in a field in Kent until The International James Bond Fan Club found it, and lovingly restored it. Once restoration was complete, the club tried to flog it at Christie's auction, where no one wanted it, so they turned to eBay, where again, no one wanted it.
Finally, it found a resting place in Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, bought at a substantially reduced price.
The scene can be found here.
The Triumph Stag is almost excusable, because when Bond drives it, he's actually pretending to be diamond smuggler Peter Franks.
Except, if you were an international diamond smuggler, would you drive a hideous yellow Triumph Stag?
Watch the scene here.