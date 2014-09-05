Circle is the new square. At least in smartwatch terms anyway. After the initial flurry of rectangular and square smartwatches, it seems like everyone is now trying to make the perfect circular watch, with the Moto 360 and LG G Watch R are favourites so far.

Motorola Moto 360 vs LG G Watch R: Design

Both these slick smartwatches use a circular watchface design, though that's really where the similarities end.

The LG G Watch is the more rugged looking of the two, packing a classic men's sport watch design. The outer rim is raised and covered with numbers - just like the majority of watches out there. Instead of the a winder on the side you have a standby button that'll unlock the screen, but that's about it.

Moving over to the Moto 360 and this sports a more modern, minimalist look. The inbuilt watch faces are classy, the rim smooth and the suede like strap soft to the touch. The leather one though is a little cheap feeling.

Motorola Moto 360 vs LG G Watch R: Features and Software

Just like every other Android Wear watch out there, both the LG G Watch R and Moto 360 run pretty much the same software. Menu interaction is the same series of swipes and apps work just as well on both, really the only difference is the the selection of watch faces you have to choose from.

Both have ways of tracking your heart and counting your steps, while they both can cope with joining you in the shower, though probably not in the swimming pool.

Specs wise the LG G Watch R runs on a Snapdragon 400 processor, which is more than enough for a watch and the Moto 360 is powered by a TI OMAP 3 processor.

Motorola Moto 360 vs LG G Watch R: Battery

Battery has so far been the major disappointment with Android Wear devices and neither one of these two looks to change that.

Winning the race though is the LG G Watch R, which is said to last two days on a single charge, but the downside is that it needs a pesky charging adaptor to juice it back up again.

We've heard from Motorola that the 360 will last a day, but it does feature Qi wireless charging and an included dock to quickly bring it back to life without the need for cables.

Motorola Moto 360 vs LG G Watch R: Display

Both pack the same 320x320 display, but the Moto 360 is just slightly bigger with a 1.5-inch version as opposed the LG's 1.3-incher. Pixels are visible, but for glancing down and picking out vital bits of info the resolution isn't that much of an issue, for now.

The Moto 360 will go on-sale September 14 for £199, while the LG G Watch R will see a release later this year. Check out our Moto 360 hands-on and our LG G Watch R hands-on for more info.