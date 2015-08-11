8 watches that cost the same as the Apple Watch Edition

Previous Next 1/9

Best non-smartwatch watches

Yes, the Apple Watch Edition is very nice, it does a lot of things and it does them well, from opening your garage door to, I dunno... telling the time.

But is it really the best investment possible? Afterall it'll quickly become redundant when the inevitable Apple Watch 2 comes out, and the battery certainly isn't going to last for any length of time.

All of the timepieces in this list will continue ticking a long time after the Apple Watch's lithium ion has given up the ghost, so maybe your eight grand is better spent on these fine samples?