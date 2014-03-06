By Max Parker
0-60 mph: Which cars can do it the fastest
Updated: Looking to get up to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds? Read on to see how
0-60mph: 2.8 seconds
At 217mph, McLaren's new hypercar may not have the fastest top speed in Christendom. But with its hybrid petrol-electric power, complete with turbos and clever torque-fill tech, it might just be the most accelerative of them all. Ferrari might have something to say about that, however...
Price: £866,000
0-60mph: 2.5 seconds
2014 is the year Porsche, Ferrari and McLaren collide in the contest for the ultimate hypercar. And it's first blood to Porsche thanks to the 918 Spyder's borderline-unbelievable 2.5-second sprint to 60mph when fitted with the optional Weissach high-performance pack. Over to you McLaren and Ferrari...
Price: £703,000
0-60mph: Less than 2.9 seconds
Kiss goodbye to the Koenigsegg Agera R. Say hello to the all-new, well ish, Koenigsegg Agera One:1. If the name sounds batty, it refers to its 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. 1,340kg and 1,340hp, then. 240hp more than the Agera R, then, and good for 280mph and 0-60mph in less than 2.9 seconds. Bonkers.
Price: £1,500,000-plus
0-60mph: 2.9 seconds
Quite how this car ended up being called the Ferrari TheFerrari is a mystery that my outlive us all. But what we do know is that this is the quickest Fezza yet, thanks to a monumental 789hp 7.0-litre V12 aided by a 161hp electric motor.
Price: £1,000,000 (sold out)
0-60mph: 2.8 seconds
Add Zenvo to the list of giant-killing boutique hypercar brands with a point to prove. The ST1 certainly looks like it has the goods, what with a faintly terrifying total of 1,104hp with tree-twisting torque numbers to match, a Vmax noorth of 230mph and some serious sprinting ability.
Price: £750,000
0-60mph: 2.6 seconds
Once upon a time, over 1,000hp was unheard of. The Bugatti Veyron changed all that and the latest variant is more outrageous than ever. Silly expensive at £1.8 million, insanely powerful with 1,184bhp and unfathomably fast at just 2.6 seconds to 60mph. Legend by name and definitely a legend in the making.
Price: £1,800,000
0-60 in 2.78 seconds
Exclusive and exotic supercar manufacturer SSC has produced this vehicle for one sole reason, to go as fast as possible. It's capable of hitting 273mph, though not necessarily in a stable fashion, thanks to the twin-turbo engines producing 961 lbs-ft of torque. It can hit 60mph in 2.78 seconds, looking pretty sleek in the process.
0-60mph in 2.9 seconds
Koenigsegg is renowned for their uber-priced, luxurious and exclusive supercars, with this particular model, the Agera R, hitting 60mph in 2.9 seconds thanks to the Turbocharged V8 engine with eight cylinders and 32 valves. It's a fast beast, but you probably can't afford it.
Price: $1,700,000
0-60mph in 2.7 seconds
Not simply being satisfied with the label of a supercar, many are calling this Lamborghini a hypercar, thanks to its 700hp V12 engine. It has those classic Lambo looks, but disappointingly only about 600 are being produced every year. The interior is fully clad in leather, while it can go from 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds.
Price: $387,000
0-60mph in 2.7 seconds
While Nissan claim this car can hit 60mph in just shy of three seconds, others disagree and place that time closer to 2.7 seconds. Those fleeting moments make all the difference though, putting this vehicle right up there with the speediest around.
0-60mph in 2.7 seconds
Keeping the classic Porsche 911 style of a curved roof and large, circular headlights, this 2011 Turbo S model packs a lot of power under the good-looking exterior. There's 530 bhp, a twin turbocharged engine, along with a top speed of almost 200mph. The stat you're all most interested in though? This baby can hit 60mph in just 2.7 seconds.
Price: $162,000
0-60mph in (reported) 1.97 seconds
Performance engineering experts Lingerfelter took a Chevrolet Corvette, tinkered around we imagine a fair bit and out came a vehicle that reportedly did 0-60 mph in a face-meltingly quick 1.97 seconds. What's more is this feat was achieved using a version of a typical road-legal tyre and without the use of a boost of any kind. Under the bonnet of the car are Twin Garrett Ball Bearing Turbochargers, an aluminium fabricated C5R intake manifold and finally a super high efficiency intercooler. All in all, a pretty mind-blowing ride.
Price: N/A
0-60mph in (as claimed by the manufacturer) 2.3 seconds
This go-kart like creation is blisteringly fast, with Atom claiming it can hit 0-60 mph in an eye-wateringly speedy 2.3 seconds. Tucked inside that sparse chassis is a three litre V8 engine that produces 500bhp and this can only be achieved due to the small quantities Ariel produce. After it hits 62mph in little over two seconds, it can carry on to a definitely speed-ticket worthy 200mph. Only 25 were made and they were far from cheap.
Price: £124,850 plus VAT
0-60mph in (reported) 2.46 seconds
This Bugatti can reach amazing speeds of 268mph – that's surely fast enough if you overslept and you're running late for work. The engine powering the beast is a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W-16, giving a bhp of 1200 and a torque that peaks at between 3000-5000 rpm. Sadly, even if you have $2.7 million going spare, you won't be able to splash out on this speed machine as they have all been sold, though only 46 were ever made.
Price: $2,700,000
0-60mph in (reported) 2.47 – 2.8 seconds
An update to the original S7, the Twin Turbo packed two Garrett turbochargers with a maximum 750 bhp, ensuring this vehicle could pack some serious speed. Both the front and rear spoilers were dramatically re-worked so that downforce was reduced by 60%. Estimates say the Twin Turbo can smash the 0-60mph barrier in 2.8 seconds, however further reports state it could be closer to 2.47 seconds.
Price: £295,559
0-60mph in (as claimed by the manufacturer) 2.7 seconds
With a swooping roof, centred twin exhausts and an abundance of curves, this car is one strong piece of design. Construction aside, it is also highly capable in the speed department – bagging the Guinness World Record for going 0-300 kmh in a mere 13.63 seconds. 0-60mph? This thing can do that in just 2.7 seconds thanks to the 1244 bhp and Twin Precision Turbo Ball Bearing Turbochargers. It has a top speed of 278mph – though we don't suggest attempting to prove that on the M1.
Price: N/A