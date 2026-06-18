GO Outdoors slashes the price of its viral pink festival tent in half – and there is a matching camping chair for just £10

With festival season in full swing (and Download already behind us), it's probably time to think about getting a new tent if yours looks worse for wear. If you've ever been to a festival, you know how hard it is to find your shelter in the sea of samey-samey tents, which is why this hot pink tent from Eurohike can come in handy.

Shop all tents in the GO Outdoors sale

The 4-person tent isn't new, but last time it was in stock, it became something of a viral sensation and sold out pretty quickly. It's not only back in stock, but GO Outdoors also decided to cut the price for its members in half. Better still, the retailer offers a matching pink camping chair for only £10 for members.

Member's price Save 51% Eurohike Sendero 4 Family Tent: was £200 now £99 at Go Outdoors A spacious four-person tent with a large porch, sewn-in groundsheet and simple fibreglass pole design, the Eurohike Sendero 4 delivers family-friendly camping comfort for less. At under £100, it's one of the cheapest ways to add extra space to your next campsite adventure.

At this price, the Eurohike Sendero 4 is very much aimed at first-time campers, festival-goers and families looking for maximum space without spending air-tent money.

It sleeps four people and uses a simple fibreglass pole structure that's designed to be quick and straightforward to pitch, even if you've never put up a tent before.

The tent has a generous sleeping area paired with a covered porch, giving you somewhere to stash muddy boots, backpacks, and other gear without cluttering the bedroom.

The Sendero 4 also includes a fully sewn-in groundsheet to keep out draughts, insects and damp ground conditions. Two side windows with mesh ventilation panels and roll-down curtains allow plenty of natural light during the day while maintaining privacy when needed.

Eurohike has also fitted luminous guylines to improve visibility around camp after dark and add stability in poor weather. According to the specifications, the tent offers a 2,000mm hydrostatic head waterproof rating, measures 455 x 260 x 170cm when pitched and packs down to 61 x 23 x 23cm. Total weight is 9.02kg.

To complete the setup, GO Outdoors is also discounting the matching Eurohike Peak Folding Chair to just £10. The portable camping chair weighs 2.2kg, folds into its own carry bag and features extended armrests plus a built-in drinks holder.

To access the member pricing, you'll need a GO Outdoors Membership, which costs £5 for 12 months and unlocks member-only discounts across the retailer's range.