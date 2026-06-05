Decathlon's "extremely easy to pitch" pop-up tent stands on its own and it's now nearly 25% off

Festival season is upon us, and one thing that every person attending an outdoor music event needs is a reliable tent. Ideally, the shelter should be easy to transport and set up, have plenty of storage, and, of course, enough room for more than one person to sleep in. Plus, wouldn't it be nice if it didn't cost the earth either?

Shop all tent deals at Decathlon

Well, aren't you lucky, as Decathlon's Quechua Instant 3-person camping tent 2 Seconds does it all and is also pretty affordable. The outdoor retailer just dropped the price – permanently, I might add! – by nearly one-fourth, making the shelter a lot more appealing than it already was.

Save 22% Quechua Instant 3-person camping tent 2 Seconds: was £89.99 now £69.99 at Decathlon UK Decathlon's popular Quechua 2 Seconds tent takes much of the hassle out of camping thanks to its instant pop-up design. Sleeping up to three people, it combines a waterproof flysheet, freestanding construction and decent ventilation, making it a great option for festivals and weekend camping trips.

Designed to sleep up to three people, the tent features Decathlon's signature instant-pitch system, allowing it to deploy in seconds without the usual hassle of threading poles or deciphering instructions.

Better still, it's a freestanding design, meaning it can be moved around after pitching to find the perfect spot before being secured.

Inside, campers get a 210 x 180cm sleeping area with a maximum internal height of 109cm, providing enough room for three sleeping mats. Ventilation is handled by a roof vent, two side vents and a mesh upper door section, helping to improve airflow and reduce condensation during warmer nights.

The polyester flysheet features a 2,000mm waterproof rating, all seams are taped, and Decathlon says the tent has been tested under a simulated 200 litres of water per hour shower for three hours. Wind resistance is rated to 50km/h (!) when properly pitched with the supplied guy ropes.

Weighing 3.6kg and packing into a distinctive circular carry case, the tent is aimed at festivalgoers, weekend campers and anyone who values convenience over ultra-lightweight performance. Decathlon also keeps replacement parts available, making repairs easier and extending the life of the tent.