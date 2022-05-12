Saucony Ride 15 review: Saucony's best daily running trainer yet?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Saucony Ride 15 review TL;DR: a dependable daily running shoe that provides a supportive, reliable ride as you clock up the mileage.

Looking for your next daily running shoe? Depending on your running style and training needs, you might just want to check out the new Saucony Ride 15 trainers, which appear in our round-up of the best Saucony running shoes .

The Saucony Ride series has built up a reputation over the years for consistency, mainly because each update has only ever seen minor changes to the design. And it’s this consistency that has helped the Ride to become a dependable and reliable choice for runners all over the world. In short, when you invested in a pair, you always knew what you were going to get.

The latest update, however, sees Saucony take a much bolder approach to the redesign. The new Ride 15 is softer and springier with more cushioning, and it’s a lot lighter, too. But has the risk paid off? Or will we see Ride fans crying into their sweaty running socks instead?

We put the new Saucony Ride 15 to the test to find out and see if it has a place on our best running shoe roundup.

Saucony Ride 15 review: Price and availability

The Saucony Ride 15 is available to buy now directly from Saucony UK / Saucony US / Saucony Australia and selected third party retailers such as Sportshoes.com for a recommended retail price of £130 / $140 / AU$219.99.

(Image credit: Jo Ebsworth)

Saucony Ride 15 review: Features and design

Hailed by Saucony as ‘your daily training partner’, the Ride 15 promises to deliver a comfort-first sensation with more foam and less weight. The increase of PWRRUN foam for 18 per cent more cushioning is instantly visible in the midsole, which has grown in height to 35mm at the heel and 27mm in the forefoot for an 8mm heel-to-toe drop.

The midsole also has a new shape which promises a smoother ride from heel to toe, more flexibility at the forefoot, and underfoot contouring so your foot can sit deeper into the footbed.

This contouring, coupled with the raised side-walls that surround the shoe from heel to toe - and increase the Ride 15’s appearance to the Saucony Endorphin Shift - allows the shoe to hug the entirety of your foot from top to bottom for an extremely plush and supportive feel, and this is only boosted by the new ‘pillowy’ PWRRUN+ cushioned sockliner.

Despite all that extra foam and cushioning, the Ride 15 somehow shed 1.3 ounces off the Ride 14. On first impression, the overall effect is a springer, lighter and bouncier shoe than its predecessors. However, old Ride fans will be happy to know that the midsole retains much of the firmness it was famed for.

(Image credit: Jo Ebsworth)

The redesigned upper, made from an ultra-light breathable mesh with visibly wider mesh holes for reduced heat retention, has minimal layers for a sleek and secure profile. The tongue, heel and ankle areas are nicely padded while retaining a supportive feel, and the addition of a rigid pull-tab on the tongue and an elasticated loop on the back of the heel are very welcome for getting the shoes on and off with ease.

In terms of style, the shoes are sleek and stylish, depending on which colourway you go for. If I’m honest, my ‘mint green’ pair hurt my eyes upon unboxing, but I got used to them over time. If you like something a little more sedated, you’ll prefer the black or blue versions.

Saucony Ride 15 review: Fit and Performance

First off, let’s talk about the fit. If you order a half size up in your runners like me, you’ll find the fit true to size, and I had a nice bit of space at the end of my toes. But in terms of width, it’s a different story.

I knew the uppers were meant to be snug and supportive, so I didn’t think about the width when pulling the shoes on, but on my first run, I very quickly experienced a numbness through my forefoot, which was highly unusual. After a bit of Googling and reading other reviews, I can only put this down to the narrowness of the shoe’s forefoot.

Playing around with my shoelaces helped on the second run, and the numbness did subside once the shoes were worn in. But if I were getting another pair of the Ride 15’s, I’d buy them in the wide fit (retailer link), even though I have normal feet.

(Image credit: Jo Ebsworth)

Forefoot width aside, the Ride 15s are extremely comfortable and supportive on mid-to long-distance runs. You get a stable, grippy and responsive ride over even slightly rougher terrain, and the energy return is noticeably improved with the help of the higher midsole. They also didn’t need any breaking in on the heels, ankles or toes.

The lighter weight (just 221g in the women’s shoes and 249g in the men’s) means you can pick up the pace a bit when you want, and there’s a nice balance between soft and firm, although they wouldn’t be my trainer of choice for interval sessions or trying to get a race PB. But then that’s the point of the Ride 15’s. They’re a fantastic all-around road shoe designed for daily wear and putting in the miles in uber comfort and security.

(Image credit: Jo Ebsworth)

Saucony Ride 15 review: Verdict

The Saucony Ride 15 is a durable, stable and highly supportive neutral trainer that will help you run in comfort mile after mile. Redesigned with more foam for better cushioning, it’s also super lightweight, so it will never weigh you down on long runs.

The Ride 15 does have a narrow forefoot, but once you get the right width, you’ll love the secure combination of the midsole and upper, which work together to provide a locked-in feel from top to bottom.

Overall, Saucony’s decision to completely overhaul the Ride 15 has definitely paid off on this occasion. This new iteration might just become one of your favourite and trusted go-to daily trainers.

Saucony Ride 15 review: Also consider

Similarly max-cushioned and highly comfortable, the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24 is the ultimate everyday trainer, especially for those who don't need running shoes that look like sneakers.

The On Cloudmonster ups the cushioning and rebound thanks to the added CloudTec midsole and the springy Speedboard tech. The Cloudmonster might look like a tank, but it's actually the softest On running shoe to date. The Cloudmonster looks way cooler than the Ride 15 (sorry, Saucony).

Finally, the Adidas Solarglide 5 is an excellent max cushioned daily trainer for style-conscious runners. The Bubble Boost midsole provides a good bounce, while the L.E.P. system ensures beginner runners won't stray too far off the optimal course. The Solarglide 5 is the new unisex Ultraboost without the premium price tag.