Virgin Media unleashes record-breaking fibre speeds and TV bundle to tackle Sky

Virgin Media has taken the wraps off a brand-new fibre broadband and television bundle, dubbed V.VIP. The new bundle includes a new fastest tier of its cable broadband which blitzes past the previous cap of 350mbps.

Dubbed VIVID 500, the new broadband offering comes with eye-watering 500mbps downloads and 35mbps uploads. Better yet, Virgin Media usually goes above and beyond with its speeds to ensure most people will reach its average performance. That means early adopters could achieve even greater speeds than advertised.

According to Virgin Media, customers can expect to get download speeds seven times faster than anything available from BT and Sky. And it's not simply taking these competitors on when it comes to fibre broadband speed, either. Those who sign-up to the V.VIP bundle will get a serious television offering to boot, too. According to the company, an Ultra HD film of 20GB will download in just six minutes on the new plan.

You'll also get two Virgin Media TV V6 boxes – the latest hardware from the firm. These allow you to records six shows simultaneously, while watching a seventh from your recordings or the on-demand selection. There's also an impressive selection of 300 channels, including Sky One, Comedy Central, FOX, Syfy, Universal Channel, VICE, Paramount Network, Sony Movie Channel, and MTV to name just a few. As well as that you'll get full access to the BT Sports channels, Sky Sports and Sky Cinema.

Not only that, but the TV V6 box also includes built-in access to Netflix, with Amazon Prime integration set to arrive via a software update in the coming months. While rival Sky Q now offers customers the ability to access their favourite Netflix shows from the set-top box, there's no word on a partnership with Amazon Prime.

What else? Well, the V.VIP bundle also throws in a 4G SIM-only plan with unlimited data, unlimited calls and unlimited text messages. Best of all, you won't be limited when you travel abroad, either. Virgin Mobile plans let you use your unlimited everything allowances in more than 40 countries worldwide.

This is a serious television, broadband and SIM-only plan. What's the catch? Well, it's not a cheap plan. The V.VIP bundle costs £99 per month for the first 12 months and then rises to £139 a month after that. There's also a one-off £25 setup fee.

If that's a little too costly, Virgin Media offers packages without the television, but those are currently capped at the previous 350mbps limit. However, it will cost you significantly less at £52 per month.