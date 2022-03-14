Top 3 great smelling men's fragrances for March 2022

We all know that smell is one of the most powerful senses, it forms connections in our brain that can change our mood, evoke memories, and take us to different locations. It can even help us fall in love, it's truly amazing, and that's why our guides to the best men’s fragrances and best women's perfumes are so popular.

With that in mind, I've put together a guide to the best fragrances for March 2022, all of which I've personally tested and would recommend. Looking to impress on a date? Or upgrading your scent-game at work? Then keep reading...

(Image credit: Montblanc)

Montblanc Legend Red

Legend Red has been created to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the famous Montblanc Legend fragrance. With its new colour, seductive notes and sleek design, Legend Red is the perfect fragrance for a date night. The scent starts with juicy freshness of blood orange and zesty grapefruit blended with the spicy contrast of cardamom. The encounter between Clary Sage, Cedarwood and Juniper Berry dresses the citrusy freshness with aromatic facets, while the combination of Mahogany, Atlas Cedarwood and a touch of Tonka Bean add sensuality to Legend Red.

(Image credit: Roja Parfums)

Roja Parfums Apex

Roja Parfums' latest male fragrance is an empowering experience inspired by a deep-rooted connection to nature and to the Earth. The citrus opening represents the start of reaching your Apex, according to Roja, with a bright blend of Bergamot, Lemon, Mandarin and Pineapple. Base notes of Patchouli and Fir Balsam evoke the feeling of being surrounded by nature, while notes of leather add warmth and sensuality. Roja used sacred materials such as Sandalwood and Frankincense as a homage to ancient ingredients the earth has given us.

(Image credit: Confessions of a Rebel)

Confessions of a Rebel F* Mondays

Now for something a little different - with lively citrus notes to provide an energetic jolt to get you through the day, while fruity elements like peach skin and apple take the edge off the intensity. Clary sage and sandalwood mingle for a piquant mood boost, while comforting notes like suede and skin musk keep the scent grounded. It’s traditionally masculine, but from my experience, women love it, too.