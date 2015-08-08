The Galaxy S7 might arrive sooner than we thought

We're so used to seeing Samsung's flagship phones launch in the second quarter, but a new report suggests the Galaxy S7 will debut much sooner.

And it's all down to a new production process that Samsung has started utilising called “Agile”. Asian sources quoted by SamMobile say that it's replaced the old “Waterfall” approach, and apparently lets Samsung's engineers work on multiple parts simultaneously.

That means we may see Samsung completing development of the Galaxy S7 as soon as December, making it very possible for the device to launch early 2016, maybe even at January's CES tradeshow.

The new process also means Samsung can quickly change direction and get rid of anything it wants at the drop of a hat. Overall, it should minimise delays and disruption as much as possible.

Needless to say, Samsung hasn't officially confirmed any of this information, so do take it with a pinch of salt. Also it may prove counterproductive to bring the Galaxy S7 forward too much, given that the Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge Plus handsets are expected to debut on August 13.

