The Amazon Echo Show 8 just dropped to $100 at Amazon

Shoppers on the hunt for a cheap smart display on sale, Amazon may just have the deal for you. Dropping $30 off their 2nd Gen Echo Show 8 smart display, deal hunters can nab this popular display on sale for its cheapest price of the year.

On sale for $99.99, Amazon's deal on the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen smart display offers an unbeatable price on the 2021 release of their eve popular Echo Show smart device. Combining the features of their best smart speakers with a nifty touch screen display, the Echo Show 8 offers one of the best smart home devices available to date.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen 2021 Release): was $129.99, now $99.99 ($30 off)

Saving a solid 30% off, this deal on the Echo Show 8 is a must-buy for those who have been waiting to get this bad boy on sale. This deal offers the smart display only, but you can upgrade to the smart display with base which is on sale for $149.98 – also $30 off!

Offering a complete smart home management solution in a conveniently compact package, Amazon's Echo Show 8 is easily one of the top smart displays/smart speakers available right now. Alongside a very budget-friendly price, the Echo Show 8 is loaded with premium features including a 13MP camera, a crystal clear 8 inch HD touch screen and of course, Alexa compatibility.

While this deal offers the device only option at an incredibly low price of just $100, you may want to take a look at the option that includes the battery base as well. Also getting a decent $30 price drop, the Echo Show 8 with battery base is on sale for $149.98. A $50 price jump over the device only option, it isn't exactly necessary to go with this option as the basic model comes with a power adapter already.

From a price perspective, Amazon's Echo Show 8 2nd Gen deal is at it's lowest price in months. While you'll definitely see this thing go lower around major sales days like Memorial Day or Prime Day, we've still got a few months to go before that happens. This is by far the best price you'll find on the Echo Show 8 right now, so click that Buy Now button if you've been hoping to grab a new smart display on sale cheap.

Unfortunately, the Amazon Echo Show 10 is currently at its standard price tag of $249.99, but that could change soon. Keep an eye out on the deals below for an upcoming price drop on the latest model if the Echo Show 8 doesn't quite meet your needs.

