Target Black Friday deals 2020: Target's Black Friday preview sale is on now

Target's Black Friday Preview Sale is on now and throughout November, shoppers can get in on early Black Friday offers each week.

Over 40 deals are up for grabs so far, offering a varied selection of Amazon devices, 4K TVs and other popular tech products. With a few weeks left to go before the big day, Target's best Black Friday deals are just getting started.

Target Black Friday Deals 2020

Find early Black Friday offers on 4K Smart TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, and more right now at Target's Black Friday Preview Sale. New deals drop each week so be sure to check back for more early Black Friday deals at Target throughout the month of November.View Deal

Target's Black Friday sneak peak offers a variety of electronics with deals on headphones, TVs, and smart home tech. Bargain hunters can already find savings of up to 50% off select products.

The ever popular Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling headphones – now just $174.99 – are back to their lowest price point along with Amazon's Echo Dot 3rd Gen.

Now matching its Prime Day price, shoppers can grab Amazon's most popular smart speaker for just $18.99. Other Amazon devices are back to their Prime Day prices as well, including the Echo Show 5 for just $44.99.

You can check out Target's full offering of early Black Friday deals each week for new offers, but you'll find the best deals available so far below!

Target's best Black Friday deals today

Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa | Was: $89.99 | Now: $44.99 | Savings: $45 (50%)

Now matching its lowest price since Prime Day, grab Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display 50% off during Target's Black Friday Preview Sale. It won't go any lower, so now's the time to buy it if it's on someone's wish list this year.View Deal

LG 81 Series 55" NanoCell UHD 4K Smart TV w/ HDR | Was: $699.99 | Now: 499.99 | Savings: $200 (29%)

Getting a hefty $200 price cut, LG's 81 Series 55" NanoCell 4K Smart TV is a bargain that shouldn't be passed up. Offering incredible image quality and details with a fully-featured Smart TV experience, LG's NanoCell line of Smart TVs do not dissapoint.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds | Was: $169.99 | Now: $139.99 | Savings: $30 (18%)

Samsung's AirPod alternative Galaxy Buds Live get their biggest price cut in some time at Target's Black Friday sale. Now just $139.99, this is an excellent chance to grab a pair for you or the friend in need of some new earbuds.View Deal

Black Friday Sales Guides

Now through November 27th, T3 will be covering some of the best Black Friday sales of the year with complete guides to the biggest retailers of the season. You can already check out a few of our comprehensive deal guides below!

