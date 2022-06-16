The TAG Heuer Connected just got an excellent free upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TAG Heuer has just unveiled a truly unique, exclusive experience for the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch. This free update is perfect for owners of the luxury smartwatch… especially if you have a burgeoning NFT collection.

Of course, TAG Heuer has built a reputation for innovation since it launched one of the first luxury smartwatches in 2015.

The update allows you to display your NFT (non-fungible token) artworks on your watch – all you have to do is connect your crypto wallet to guarantee their authenticity.

Don't know what an NFT is? Firstly, have you been living under a rock for the last year? Secondly, NFT stands for non-fungible token and is a term used to describe a unique digital asset whose ownership is tracked on a blockchain.

TAG Heuer has introduced a new way to bring these valuable and highly collectable artworks into the real world: for the first time, they can be worn on the wrist, complete with proof of ownership, via the Lens watch face.

To develop this new feature TAG Heuer consulted with key members of the BAYC, Cryptopunk, CLONE-X or WOW communities, ensuring the Lens functionalities and experience would actually be useful for the community.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

You will be able to transfer multiple NFTs to the new Lens watch face via a paired smartphone.

This watch face has three unique ways to display the time while showcasing their favourite pictures or NFT artworks, including a new conceptual design with a triangle and a circle representing hours and minutes.

TAG Heuer has partnered with Ledger to enable its users to securely access and display their NFTs, with the new functionality also supporting Metamask.

Users can then resize the image, so it works well on the watch’s round screen, and TAG Heuer has also introduced a graphic proof of ownership on the watch face.

The Connected E4 will be able to display both still images and animated GIFs.

As you'd expect, the new Lens watch face will work perfectly across both models of the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 watch 42 mm and 45 mm.

It's worth noting that you don't need to have an NFT collection to use the new Lens watch face – these images can come from your personal photo or a range of TAG Heuer curated images as well.

The new experience will be available as a free update to all owners of Calibre E4 and can be downloaded from Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store.

This new feature comes just weeks after TAG Heuer introduced crypto payments on its US website.

That, in my eyes, makes the TAG Heuer Connected E4 the best smartwatch for crypto and NFT owners.